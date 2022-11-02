PROVIDENCE – State Rep. William W. O’Brien, of District 54, North Providence, says he will be introducing legislation in January to hold parents accountable if their children’s cyberbullying results in the death of another child.
The legislation would make it a felony if parents demonstrate a willing or wanton disregard to supervise their child who has committed cyberbullying or stalking resulting in the victim’s death.
“With rates of teen suicide and suicide attempts skyrocketing, all too often cyberbullying is the cause of these tragic outcomes. If death results from a parent or guardian being so willingly neglectful of their parental duties that their children are torturing another child through the phone or computer, then these individuals must be held accountable,” said O’Brien in a release.
O’Brien introduced a similar bill during the last legislative session that allowed for parents and guardians to be held civilly liable for demonstrating willful or wanton disregard for the parent’s duty to supervise their child who has committed the offense of cyberstalking or cyberharassment.
“If a child is driven to suicide or death due to cyberbullying, a civil action is not enough, and real accountability and justice is needed. Real consequences must be established for the worst kinds of cyberbullying, and this legislation will do just that,” concluded O’Brien.
