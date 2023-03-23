CUMBERLAND – The Office of Children, Youth, and Learning in Cumberland is setting local youth up to develop important skills for their mental health and emotional wellness through the Our Minds Matter expressive arts program.
In its second year, the program is offered to middle school students at McCourt Middle School and North Cumberland Middle School as an after-school activity or during school vacation weeks free of charge.
Our Minds Matter was piloted in 2019 and has been running since 2020, provisioned by the United Way Community Impact Fund. The goal of the program is to spark creative expression in students so they can connect with themselves and others, said Liz White, director of OCYL.
Along with engaging children in several creative forms of expression such as visual art, music, movement, writing and drama, White said the program equips students “with techniques to handle big emotions, and to relieve feelings of anxiety and stress in healthy ways, with art, mindfulness, and movement.”
“While we were wearing masks, we looked into the concept of masking emotions and did art activities to look at what we hide, share, and what our true self identification is,” she said. There are currently 20 students participating from both middle schools, once a week throughout the entire school year, with notable results, according to White.
“We have seen our students grow in confidence, talking more about how they feel, and knowing that they’re not alone with their emotions,” White said.
White has also seen improvement in a short period of time among students who are dealing with substantial issues. For example, there was a notable difference between how students acted while masked during the pandemic and how they acted when they were no longer masked.
White said the program can be a fun and a social space as well as quiet and meditative, where students get to experience different ways of interacting with no judgment.
“They feel a sense of freedom to express themselves without a complete final product or project (that is due),” she said.
The program also provides a safe space for students to engage in tough conversations by identifying adults they can speak with.
“We typically do a weekly check-in sheet where the students can let us know how they are feeling,” White said.
“We ask them if they’re using any of these skills at home and a growing percent of them now state that they do,” she added. “We also ask if they have support, at least one adult at home or school, and, we give them a confidential way to tell us if they need to talk or get help.”
The program dives into five pillars of social emotional learning, which include “self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision making, social awareness and building relationship skills,” which White said empowers students and makes them more confident as they become teens.
White has noticed that new participants start the program off as quiet and anxious but then end up with an increased level of confidence, “as they feel more sure about expressing themselves in these safe, non-judgmental spaces,” she said.
The program has had a great response so far, generating high demand and even a wait list to get in. White confirmed that professional development workshops are being prepared for Cumberland teachers that interact with youth and will be provided to the Pawtucket School Department this spring.
“The long-term goal is to continue expanding the team of adults who can use these activities or at least have some knowledge and awareness of what we’re doing that is different,” she said. White added that a facilitator handbook is in the works, based on the most successful workshops held with Cumberland students over the past two years.
When it comes to the long-lasting effects of the ‘Our Minds Matter’ program, White says she is optimistic that students will continue reaping the benefits as they grow older.
The key, she said, is exposing youth to new things to not only spark great connections with others, but inspire a better idea of what they want for themselves in the future.
