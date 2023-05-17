PAWTUCKET – City police officers will be required to adhere to protocols for wearing body-worn cameras or face discipline.
City officials announced last week that 35 Pawtucket police officers would be wearing and operating body-worn cameras. As of this week, the department is still waiting on some cameras to be delivered due to supply chain issues, so not all officers are currently fitted with a camera.
As far as how the cameras will work to protect officers and keep the community safe, Grace Voll, spokesperson for the city, said cameras will be turned on anytime there is an interaction between police and civilians.
“These recordings will be able to protect officers and the community by holding one another accountable. Basically, it just creates a new level of transparency and trust between the community and the police,” said Voll.
When it comes to the data that is collected, it is stored in a cloud-based system. When officers walk into the station, the camera is programmed to automatically upload to the cloud, Voll said. To obtain a video recording, residents must submit an Access to Public Records Act form.
Officers who do not turn on their cameras will be disciplined for not adhering to standards. Though officers are required to wear them while on duty, the cameras will only be recording when they have interactions, said Voll.
The program underwent a trial phase in 2021 that proved to be technically successful, where a majority of the process went smoothly when it came to fitting for the equipment, equipment training, and usage, Voll said.
As of now, body cameras have also been implemented in Providence, Warwick, and Cranston police departments. The program was officially launched in Pawtucket on May 8 and is expected to become fully implemented by the end of the summer. As The Breeze reported on May 10, remaining officers will then need to be retrofitted for the equipment, and the program will continue to advance gradually.
The camera program is funded by a five-year grant from the Office of the Attorney General, the Rhode Island Department of Public Safety, and the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association.
