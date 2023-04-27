CUMBERLAND – A year ago, town code inspectors issued a condemnation order for the Bud Building on Nate Whipple Highway after developer Jim McKee did renovation work there without permits.
Asked for an update, with notices on the door now gone and the building painted gray, Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens said his understanding is that McKee is now in compliance with code.
“He decommissioned the apartment and addressed the fire, stairs and railing issues,” he said.
Code inspectors are keeping an eye on the property, he added.
Inspectors issued the original condemnation order after declaring unsafe conditions and prohibiting occupancy.
Terrapin Properties purchased the 8.3-acre McLaughlin & Moran property for $1.8 million from Four Horsemen Realty in 2018.
The McLaughlin & Moran Budweiser distributor was founded in 1934 in the Bud Building, the property structure nearest Nate Whipple Highway.
McKee was cited for adding an unauthorized apartment in previous office space, as well as numerous other construction activities. A building permit from 2020 was limited to interior demolition of the building, and McKee was told that a restoration would require a new building permit.
If McKee hadn’t taken steps to address the violation, the town could have pursued legal action.
