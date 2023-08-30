PAWTUCKET – As construction of a new Baldwin Elementary School proceeds, families won’t have to worry about a repeat of what happened with repeated flooding at Winters Elementary School, which was a result of human error, says Joanne Bonollo of the Pawtucket School Committee.
“Someone reversed some wires, which is what caused the problem at Winters,” said Bonollo, who heads up the district’s facilities subcommittee.
“Parties will be held responsible for what occurred,” she added.
Bonollo said the same heating system that was placed in Winters, where heating coils failed in cold weather multiple times, is not going into Baldwin.
“It’s a completely different system,” she said.
Winters was closed twice last year, sending students off-site for weeks.
“They are putting in another system and everything will be checked by the time students return to the school,” Bonollo said.
She said that the new system, which includes heating and AC, will be similar to systems at other schools, which should ensure that there won’t be any issues that come up.
Bonollo said that it’s not known for absolute certain if any issues will occur, since human error can always happen unexpectedly.
Baldwin students will remain at The Annex swing space until renovations are completed by 2025. The project has seen delays due to supply chain issues.
Plans to eventually convert The Annex on Central Avenue into a special education complex are on hold for now.
“They have to work on a master plan when they change over to the high school,” Bonollo said. “It’s something to come within the next year or so.”
In the meantime, the facility will “remain a holding space for Baldwin” until construction is completed, added
The decision as of April 2025 when Baldwin is planned to be ready to go will be on whether to uproot students with two months left in their school year or simply let them start in their new school at the start of the 2025-2026 school year in September, Bonollo told The Breeze.
School officials also added into the contract language ensuring that there will be no outstanding issues preventing the opening of the school, she said, with all unions agreeing to those stipulations. Officials weren’t happy about multiple delays at Winters, she explained, including issues with the fire alarms and then two floods.
The flooding caused water damage to multiple classrooms, requiring weeks of cleanup and investigation into what occurred and how to remedy the situation. All insulation was removed and replaced within the school when the issue occurred.
The heating system at Winters has been addressed and is now working properly. There is a commissioning period of one year to keep a close eye on it for any changes that may occur. Bonollo said that so far the AC system is running well and the system will be checked again in the fall once the heat gets turned on.
Plans are also moving forward to install a new elevator, hire a mason, and construct a new playground at Baldwin, which received unanimous approval for funding by the School Committee on Aug. 24.
The amount approved for the elevator was $211,525 along with $2,515,486 for the masonry work at the school, which will be taken on by Spino Brothers, Inc.
The elevator project is required to be a 10-percent minority business enterprise but a goal was set to make it 15 percent.
Small changes were also made to the new playground design, which is separated into age-appropriate sections.
The changes include replacing Rhapsody warble chimes with Rhapsody kundo, kettle, and goblet drums in the Pre-K playground and having four swings and two omni swings instead of eight swings and one omni swing in the grade 3-5 playground.
