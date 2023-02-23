NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town resident Melissa Flaherty says she can’t take the noise for one more summer.
Flaherty on Tuesday told the council that during warm temperatures last week, she experienced the scare of motorcycles revving their engines in a Cumberland Farms parking lot.
“It practically made me jump out of my skin,” she said.
Two of the motorcycle riders were from Massachusetts and one from New Hampshire, said Flaherty. She said that for the past couple of years, she hasn’t been able to bring up the issue of noise without another resident saying that it’s worse in their neighborhood.
Flaherty said the noise from motorcycles is most likely the result of replaced exhaust systems, which is illegal. Flaherty said other towns have placed signs warning against loud noise and police in Newport are proceeding with issuing tickets for noise.
“I’m here as a community member and resident. I’m willing to volunteer with this council and town to address this,” said Flaherty.
Police Chief Tim Lafferty thanked her for addressing the issue. He said he would meet with the traffic enforcement to create a team to address this type of issue. For now, he said they can proceed with equipment violations through the state, targeting high-traffic areas.
“But we can’t be everywhere all the time,” he said.
Councilor Claire O’Hara said she agreed with Flaherty’s characterization of the noise situation and said things never really quieted because it’s been such a mild winter.
Homestead exemption
O’Hara also said Tuesday that she has been getting calls from various people around town wondering if North Smithfield will ever implement a homestead exemption for senior citizens.
She referenced exemptions in other communities, including a 25 percent exemption in Woonsocket, adding that condos also qualify if they meet specific guidelines.
“I think it would help seniors tremendously,” she said.
O’Hara added that there are many individuals who are close to losing their homes due to electric and water bills skyrocketing.
Councilor Doug Osier said the council should be looking at the way taxes are handled, but he would like to learn more about the qualifications for different exemptions going forward.
Osier said there will likely be more financial options soon to accommodate changes.
“We have a lot of huge construction projects coming down the pike,” he said.
Council President Kim Alves agreed, saying that every year during the town’s financial forecast there is always evidence for why they should move forward with the idea. O’Hara said it’s not a pressing matter, but encouraged her fellow councilors to think about it going forward.
(1) comment
Claire O'Hara and the current council have put the wheels in motion for a new "taj Mahal" of police stations in North Smithfield. You will not be seeing any homestead exemptions any time soon, it will be just the opposite. Get ready to say hello to higher property taxes!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.