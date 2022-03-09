NORTH PROVIDENCE – There is clearly an ongoing issue with sewer backups on Benjamin Drive, members of the Town Council acknowledged in response to a resident’s complaints last week, and something should be done.
Barbara DeCurtis, of 9 Benjamin Drive, spoke at the March 1 council meeting, saying she noticed during another storm the week before that her downstairs bathroom toilet wasn’t flushing. DeCurtis said the sewer backup problem here was really bad a couple of years ago.
When someone from United Sewer and Drain came to scope out the situation, she said they found nothing wrong with the pipes, including no branches or roots, but did find a clog toward the end of the pipe and she was charged $400 to have it flushed.
DeCurtis said it was lucky she’d previously installed a backflow prevention system, but she said she still shouldn’t have to have the system blown out every time there’s an issue, at her own expense. She said a neighbor has had sewage back up into his house three or four times.
“Something’s going on,” she said.
Benjamin Drive runs parallel with Mineral Spring Avenue, from Lexington Avenue to Angell Road.
DeCurtis told council members she hasn’t been enthused at the responses from the administration, saying Chief of Staff Dick Fossa dismisses her concerns and suggests she might be flushing sanitary products down the drain. She said that’s just not the case, and she only uses toilet paper made to be handled by septic systems.
Years ago, when there were a lot of similar situations going one, workers would routinely be sent out to blow out sewer lines around town, said DeCurtis, but Fossa informed her that the town isn’t going to bear the cost of doing that once per month.
Fossa said Monday that whenever he’s notified of a sewer backup, he immediately turns the situation over to the DPW to handle. He said he was never dismissive of the concerns from DeCurtis, saying he simply told her that when the town does see backups, it’s often due to toys, hygiene items or diapers being flushed.
“That’s what blocks up sewers,” he said.
As he was on the phone with The Breeze, Fossa called two DPW workers who said the line on Benjamin Drive is checked at least once monthly and that there has been no backup in the area for quite some time. Employee Pat Picard said no call ever came in on the most recent situation, but DeCurtis instead called the clerk’s office. DPW workers then visited the site on Feb. 22, he said, and found the town’s line to be “completely clean and flowing.”
“If there’s a blockage, it’s in their line,” said Fossa of a situation where the town line is running freely.
Fossa emphasized that he doesn’t blow anyone off about their concerns, particularly when it comes to sewage backups, which he said “are the worst thing.”
Councilor Ron Baccala noted last week that when town workers check out the system and find water flowing freely, the assumption is that there’s no blockage. The issue might arise later, he told DeCurtis.
Councilor Mario Martone said the DPW has a regular maintenance program for sewer pipes, and some areas of town receive more attention than others. He said he would like staff to check this area and give a report on whether it needs additional maintenance or oversight.
Councilor Ken Amoriggi said that based on what he knows of the situation, DeCurtis is definitely underplaying the issue. He said she reached out to him three or four years ago at the height of the town’s sewage backup issue, which was especially bad in District 2, when six houses at once on Benjamin Drive were seeing so much backup that the front yards were starting to fill up with groundwater.
“I don’t think there’s any question at this point that Benjamin Drive is a problem,” he said. The DPW needs to focus efforts here, he said, with at least once resident per year still reporting a sewage backup. There’s a structural issue, he acknowledged to DeCurtis, and he gave her “a lot of credit for how patient you’ve been, honestly.”
Martone said he wants a real-time report from the town the next time there’s a blockage on both the resident’s sewer line and the main line to see what’s going on. If she does have to pay something more to an outside company, he said, he suggests that she submit a claim to the council’s claims subcommittee.
Councilor Steven DiLorenzo agreed, saying the town should take some sort of preventative maintenance measures to make sure this doesn’t keep happening. Baccala also agreed, saying he’d like to see the specific problem identified.
