PAWTUCKET – City officials have recommended approval of a tax stabilization agreement for a new self-storage facility at a long-blighted property on Mineral Spring Avenue near the Lorraine Mills.
Pawtucket Tax Assessor Bob Burns, presenting the plan to the City Council’s finance subcommittee last week, said the old First Student bus property across from International Packaging is “a disgrace,” covered in weeds and a magnet for trash. He said this project would enhance it greatly.
The current tax on just the land value of $901,900 is $26,173, and the value of improvements when complete is estimated at $6.5 million.
Unlike some agreements where the tax stays the same in the first year, this pact calls for a tax of $45,036 on value of $1.55 million in year one, a tax of $63,899 in year two, $82,762 in year three, all the way up to $216,135 in year 10 based on the combination of $6.5 million for the development and $901,900 for the land, or $7.4 million total.
John Restivo, attorney for Jon Williams and SAFStor, which has about 45 similar projects in process across the country, said the project will be located on a parcel covering a little less than 10 acres. The property is currently an eyesore with a number of issues, he said, and during the planning process, a number of conditions were put in place to make sure the development further enhances the neighborhood, with improvements to landscaping and sidewalks planned. Answering a question from Councilor Mike Araujo, representatives said entrances would be located on Mineral Spring Avenue and San Antonio Way.
Most importantly, he said, a large portion of the property would be maintained for passive recreation and have its vegetation left undisturbed. Barbed wire and rodents would also be removed. Restivo said he expects “a big improvement to the area” and said the developer is excited about a project, which will cover a 35,200-square-foot footprint. Some soil cleanup has already occurred, he said, adding that this is the “exact type of development” the city’s tax stabilization program is intended for.
The developer expects to have a shovel in the ground by Oct. 28, and a construction timeline of about a year. The company’s standard building will be modified to sit between existing wetlands, which should see some regeneration, according to representatives.
Councilor Mark Wildenhain said he appreciates the developer taking an eyesore and “making it something we can all be proud of.”
The developer expects fewer than 100 daily trips by drivers to the facility, with two employees on duty at a time and no anticipated impact on police and fire services. The developer will be contracting with a landscaping company for upkeep.
Editor’s note: This property is one I previously wrote about related to my occasional efforts to clean up excessive litter here.
