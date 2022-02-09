PAWTUCKET – A formal Board of License Commissioners hearing tonight, Feb. 9, will determine whether Fab City Cigar Lounge will have its liquor license permanently revoked, suspended, or simply have a fine levied.
On Jan. 24, Fab City staff stands accused of failing to maintain control of patrons and/or employees and or endangering the health, safety and welfare of the general public by allowing the place to become disorderly, circumstances that led to a double shooting.
Trequan Baker, 29, faces murder charges in the Jan. 24 killing of Qudus Kafo and non-fatal shooting of Bruno Vaz at Fab City on Newport Avenue.
Last week police announced a third killing in Pawtucket in two weeks, with Michael Alvarado, 22, charged in the stabbing death of Ferdinand Reyes, 34, at 316 West Ave. The stabbing reportedly stemmed from a feud between the girlfriends of the two men.
Asked whether the escalating violence in the city will have a bearing on what he recommends as a consequence for Fab City, Council President David Moran (District 1) said that while he’s certainly aware of what’s happening in the city, and it is disturbing, each case stands on its own.
Moran said he plans to let the process take its course during the Feb. 9 hearing, listening to the city make its case and then to the counterpoints made. He said he is not predisposed to any specific response.
Police reports and surveillance video seem to show issues inside Fab City extending to the outside, where the shooting took place, but Moran said he wants to get all the information on the record.
“It’s certainly alarming,” he said.
Moran said he hopes the spate of violence does not represent an ongoing trend. He said it’s unusual for such a violent crime spike to happen in the year’s colder months rather than the summer, when tensions tend to run higher and more people are outside.
Asked to speculate on what could be contributing to the increased violence, he said it’s hard to pinpoint any one reason. There could be any number of factors, he said, with stress and anger perhaps building up over the effects of the ongoing pandemic, including a lack of money, and just generally going crazy.
“Police are doing their best, and we’re going to do our best as the liquor board,” he said.
Moran said he’s made a number of comments in recent months about how the liquor licensing portion of council meetings, which at one point was short and sweet, now takes up two-thirds of meetings, with formal hearings and repeat offenders becoming the norm.
“It just seems to be out of control,” he said.
