NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials from North Providence and Johnston say they stand united with residents who want to see the Greystone Sluiceway Bridge permanently reopened to vehicular traffic.
North Providence Town Council members and residents at a May 2 meeting took issue with Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti’s characterization of the bridge closure as a minor inconvenience, saying Alviti doesn’t have to deal with the difficult travel conditions here every day.
Council President Dino Autiello said he’s been fielding “a ton of calls” from residents advocating for the replacement of the bridge, saying officials need to work with the state to find a solution that works for everyone.
Autiello read a letter from Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. indicating his deep concern about RIDOT’s plan to convert the bridge into a span for only pedestrians and bicyclists and then turn over maintenance to the neighboring towns, saying that under no circumstances will he support placing the burden for the bridge on taxpayers who mostly will never use the new bridge.
With hundreds of millions of dollars in federal infrastructure funds available, said Polisena and Autiello, officials should be able to find some money to replace this bridge. He said they met with local Sen. David Tikoian and Rep. William O’Brien, who represent the area, along with Councilor Steve Loporchio and Ron Baccala.
“We’re trying to get together to resolve this,” he said.
Lifelong North Providence resident Dianne Peretti said traffic on Route 44 has become “a nightmare” during the bridge’s three-year closure, with traffic often backed up to Route 295. She said she teaches at a school on Route 44 and regularly has to sit through 20 minutes of traffic.
“I’m praying and hoping this gets resolved,” she said.
Councilor Mario Martone took issue with Alviti’s characterization on WPRO radio describing the backup as a “three-minute inconvenience.”
Martone made a motion to have RIDOT representatives provide rationale for what they’re saying about the bridge, including a traffic study proving that it didn’t get much use, as claimed. He said he would hope that it wasn’t just someone in an office somewhere deciding that the bridge wasn’t getting much traffic.
Martone said he also wants to see justification and a concrete price tag for the work, saying he’s heard some “crazy estimates.”
RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said for a story last month that the cost of the work to create a new bridge for vehicles would be around $12 million, “plus the next 75 years of operations and maintenance costs.” He described the bridge as a “cut-through for a small amount of traffic,” noting that it’s been closed since July 2020 “to protect public safety because of its poor condition.”
Councilor Steve DiLorenzo asked Chris Gosetti of the Greystone Social Club whether the bridge closure has directly hurt them and their members, and Gosetti said that it has. DiLorenzo said this council has been very friendly to businesses, and he doesn’t like to see the closure impacting them. He said the closure also impacts residents of the Greystone Lofts.
Gosetti also questions cost estimates for the bridge.
Autiello said there’s no question that traffic is an issue on Route 44, saying he gets stuck in it regularly as he returns home from work.
Loporchio said he wants to get a RIDOT representative to the next council meeting to answer questions, clarifying that he wants it to be “someone who knows about the bridge” after getting no clear answers on who owns the bridge.
Though there was some confusion last week over a petition circulated to residents and what they were actually asked related to the bridge, nearby resident Tom Scalavino said there’s no doubt that residents support the full reopening of the bridge, concurring with Peretti’s assessment of the traffic issues.
