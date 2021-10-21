CUMBERLAND – Town officials are offering some clarification this week on why they chose to have a discussion and vote on the acceptance of donated property on Canning Street in closed executive session.
Town Council President Mike Kinch said the specific allowance for it to be in closed session was that it was related to pending litigation, and the town had moved forward with a lawsuit against the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Ross Silva in Superior Court.
The Town Council voted on the matter in executive session on Sept. 15, and reported out the vote on Oct. 6. A motion was made by Councilor Lisa Beaulieu and seconded by Councilor Bob Shaw to accept the donation of land with the condition that it be protected from any future development.
The property was at the center of a controversy involving former Cumberland Police Chief Tony Silva, whose actions in trying to get his family’s wetlands property on Canning Street developed into a home led to his resignation and a state investigation.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said this week it was a clear case of the litigation exception, as accepting the land was part of resolving the litigation. She said she could also have cited the lesser exception for acquisition of real estate.
Morris Salvatore said she was “very comfortable” calling for a closed-door session in the context of discussions related to litigation, though she declined to go into specifics about what was discussed due to the minutes of the session being sealed.
Though certain exceptions are available for officials to have meetings in closed executive session, they’re not required to do so.
Asked if she gave thought to holding the session in the open due to the wide interest in the matter and questions about the situation in general, Morris Salvatore said again that she felt comfortable making the decision she did, and always tries to make the best possible decisions in such situations, and is very careful about what she allows and on reporting out votes.
John Marion, of Common Cause Rhode Island, said this week that “the litigation exception in the Open Meetings Act is, unfortunately, quite permissive,” and can be used not only for pending litigation that has already been filed, but according to the attorney general, for reasonably anticipated litigation.”
The real estate exception is actually quite narrow, said Marion.
“It has to be a situation where the acquisition or disposal could be impacted by public disclosure,” he said. “In this case, everyone knew what was happening.”
