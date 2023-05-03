PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – As more and more local residents receive tickets for running red lights through new and mostly automated camera programs, plenty of questions have arisen about how the system works and what is or isn’t allowed.
The Breeze checked in with officials from Pawtucket and Central Falls this week, and they explained how the system works to maintain fairness.
Central Falls Police Maj. Christopher Reed said that right turns on red at intersections where such turns are illegal do constitute as violations, including at locations along Lonsdale Avenue, Dexter Street, Higginson Avenue, Hunt Street, and Broad Street. State law is clear that turning right on red at an intersection with a stated prohibition to doing so is a violation, said Reed.
Dylan Zelazo, chief of staff in Pawtucket, said that red-light cameras there catch the same infractions.
Zelazo said he’s not entirely up to speed on all aspects of the technology, but his understanding is that the technology is able to determine on some level that someone ran a red light. The law requires photos of rear plates, he said. For the camera at Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue, it faces toward Apex, so if someone is on Main Street heading toward Apex, they’ll receive a ticket, but not if they’re coming in the other direction.
Asked about at what point someone will receive a ticket if a light turns red before they completely pass under a signal, Reed said it’s only if someone passes the painted white stop bar after the light turns red. If it’s yellow upon crossing the line, there will be no ticket, he said.
“It’s got to be solid red,” he said, but yellow still means caution that a red light is coming and residents should stop if they can.
He noted that there is an extra layer of scrutiny as police check for extenuating circumstances even if someone does run a red light completely. A funeral procession is a great example where tickets might be generated but aren’t deserved.
“That’s why it has to be reviewed,” said Reed.
Zelazo said lights aren’t always perfectly calibrated to know that someone stopped before the white line on time, which is why it’s important that violations are sent first to the private company that runs the cameras and then to a city representative if warranted. Similarly, he explained, it’s important to know about extenuating circumstances, such as an ambulance coming through, where stopping would have caused more of a problem.
The red-light camera program is still in too early of a stage to be able to tell if it’s been effective at gaining better compliance, said Reed. The goal is to correct driving habits, both to avoid crashes and protect pedestrians.
The program in Central Falls went online in January, three years after Pawtucket’s launched, and Reed said more than 1,000 notices have been sent out so far. Tickets are leveling off a bit in some spots, said Reed, but there is no downward movement yet.
(1) comment
Let me implicitly clear. Municipalities are always seeking to generate revenue and know raising taxes is not popular. These cameras are strictly in place to generate income, period. They are lying to your face when they say it’s for safety. I guarantee they have no data to prove otherwise. They don’t care if you wrongly got a ticket, in fact they welcome it because they know most hard working people aren’t able to take time off from work to dispute it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.