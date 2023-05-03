PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – As more and more local residents receive tickets for running red lights through new and mostly automated camera programs, plenty of questions have arisen about how the system works and what is or isn’t allowed.

The Breeze checked in with officials from Pawtucket and Central Falls this week, and they explained how the system works to maintain fairness.

Tags

(1) comment

Dee1978
Dee1978

Let me implicitly clear. Municipalities are always seeking to generate revenue and know raising taxes is not popular. These cameras are strictly in place to generate income, period. They are lying to your face when they say it’s for safety. I guarantee they have no data to prove otherwise. They don’t care if you wrongly got a ticket, in fact they welcome it because they know most hard working people aren’t able to take time off from work to dispute it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.