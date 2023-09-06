North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi addresses the Staff the Front Lines press conference on Aug. 30. Looking on are, from left, Director of Veterans Services Kasim Yarn, Director of Administration Jonathan Womer, Mayor Charles Lombardi, Governor’s Chief of Staff Tony Afonso and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Though there is a current staffing crisis for frontline jobs in Rhode Island, North Providence isn’t doing too badly, says Rhode Island Council 94 President J. Michael Downey.
“North Providence has done a good job of replacing workers, but throughout the state, the biggest problem is state employees,” he said.
Officials called a press conference on Aug. 30 at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 94’s headquarters on Charles Street to discuss the urgent need to fill open public service positions throughout Rhode Island. It was part of the Staff the Front Lines initiative and bus tour to partner with local elected officials on recruiting and retaining the essential workers who keep communities running.
In attendance was Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, Rhode Island Veterans Services Director Kasim Yarn, state Department of Administration Director Jonathan Womer, and Gov. Daniel McKee’s Chief of Staff Tony Afonso, along with Downey and members of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees.
North Providence was one of 20 stops of the Staff the Front Lines bus tour, which includes recruitment events for food service workers, clerical workers, certified nursing assistants, and law enforcement officers, among others. A hiring event in North Providence took place from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., coinciding with the press conference held with officials.
Additionally, AFSCME members discussed strategies with elected officials and employers on how to improve the recruitment and retention of dedicated, qualified public service workers.
“It felt like this was the first time where we came together to try to take care of the problem we know we have,” Downey said. “We were very fortunate and proud to take part in it.”
Downey said there are some vacancies throughout the town, a problem that has become somewhat prevalent in municipalities.
Downey said he was hoping to see some of the jobs filled after the event and wants to continue the cooperation that started to develop with management to tackle problems together.
“I would like to continue seeing every agency working together to resolve the issue,” he said.
Downey said they might try to hold another recruitment event in the future based on the success of last week’s.
Some 166 people attended the state-sponsored hiring event, and if they weren’t placed in jobs, Downey said it might be time to take a closer look at salary and benefits offered to see if pay is what it should be for each position.
“We ended up getting 70 percent of those registered to come to the hall and apply for jobs,” he said.
He reiterated that the town of North Providence is not as short on workers as elsewhere in the state and that there is a very fair contract in place with Council 94 here.
“I am pleased to report that the town of North Providence has enjoyed a solid, cooperative and productive labor relationship with Council 94,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi during the press conference. “This union’s leadership has always been open to serving the public’s interest and providing high quality municipal services for our residents.”
Lombardi said the union and town agreed to a new, three-year contract.
“I firmly believe that we, the town of North Providence, have one of the best labor relationships in the public sector, and I am privileged to have such a good partnership with Council 94,” said the mayor.
