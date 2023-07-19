NORTH PROVIDENCE – Impatient drivers are contributing to the current spike in crashes at various intersections around town, officials are saying.
The problem the town is having, says Mayor Charles Lombardi, is that with increased traffic, drivers are jumping into the center turning lane much earlier than they’re supposed to, at the typical 200-foot mark.
This is especially problematic in the middle of the hill where Mineral Spring Avenue and Douglas Avenue meet, he said. Drivers will be ready to enter the turning lane where they’re supposed to, he added, and someone will dart in behind them to the left.
He said he had discussions with police about it a couple of months back, and police have “been all over that to try to help address” the situation.
Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. confirmed that this is the situation.
“We as an agency have increased our patrols in the areas that were recognized to have an increase in traffic accidents. We also ask the motoring public to be courteous and respectful while driving on the roadways in town.
In addition to Douglas Avenue and Mineral Spring Avenue, said Lombardi, the area of Route 146 has a similar problem.
The Breeze reported earlier this month that the bulk of all crashes in town are happening at six local intersections, including the Centredale Bypass, Mineral Spring Avenue at Smithfield Road, Mineral Spring Avenue at Douglas Avenue, Mineral Spring Avenue and Lexington Avenue, Mineral Spring Avenue and Woodward Road, and Douglas Avenue and Goldsmith Street.
