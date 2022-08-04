LINCOLN – Neighbors on Cobble Hill Road were surprised to receive a letter last month, alerting them to a future residential development in the area.
The letter from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Freshwater Wetlands Program informs abutters of an application to alter freshwater wetlands off Cobble Hill Road in Lincoln.
The proposed project by Atlantic-NE Property Management LLC is located roughly 120 feet from the end of Hunters Road, about 460 feet southwest of the intersection of Cobble Hill Road. They’re looking to construct a single-family home with an attached garage.
All abutting landowners, the Town Council, Conservation Commission, Planning Board, Zoning Board or other interested parties have up to 45 days to respond to the DEM in protest of the wetland alteration proposal.
Neighbor Steve Tedesco said he was shocked to hear about the proposed home, considering the wetland footprint in the area.
“They’re saying they’ll clear the land and re-pitch it, but I find that hard to believe,” he said. “We already have issues here. We put up with all of the other construction across the street, and now they want to build back here on the wetlands.”
He said hundreds of trees were cleared for the original project, and was worried about the environmental impact of making more changes. Tedesco said he shared his concerns with the DEM.
“This is ridiculous. We’re building this town up, and it’s starting to look more like a city than a town,” he said. “It starts with one house, then another, then another and another — and Hunters goes all the way to North Providence. If you expand that road, the next thing you know, this will be a freeway.”
Last week, Town Councilor TJ Russo acknowledged that there’s been “a lot of frustration” regarding development on Cobble Hill Road, and asked the town solicitor whether the council should object.
“The neighbors are very upset about that development,” he said of the most recent housing project on Cobble Hill. “The amount of blasting, the dust, the sewer system over there is a mess.”
Town Engineer Leslie Quish explained that the proposed project is part of “Rogers Plat” — a controversial property in Lincoln that launched the town into one of its longest-ever legal battles with the former landowner.
“Prior to my appointment as solicitor, the town wasn’t successful in a case involving a subdivision there,” explained Solicitor Tony DeSisto.
The property started as a single lot. The years-long legal battle between the town and landowner Arthur “Frenchie” Cournoyer started in the ‘70s, over zoning violations involving cars and auto parts on the lot.
In 2005, a court ruling re-instated the Rogers Plat Cobble Hill from 1947, declaring that the property consisted of 121 separate, legal, nonconforming lots of record. Since the ruling, the town was able to reduce the number of lots, but the size of the lots is smaller than what would be allowed under zoning regulations.
More than two dozen homes were built near Hunters Road. Since the project was approved through Superior Court proceedings, it wasn’t reviewed by the Lincoln Planning Board.
Fast-forward to now. Only one new home is being proposed for the plat in phase two, but DeSisto and members of the council agreed that this could open the door for many, many more.
DeSisto said he’s not sure if the 2005 judgement considered future development on Rogers Plat. Because of the judgement, he said the town doesn’t have the purview to review development in that area as it normally would.
“This is the only time I’ve seen a judgement of this nature from the court,” he said.
DeSisto said he would file for a declaratory judgement from the court regarding “what the town can do to ensure there’s proper development here,” adding that, as time marches on, there will be future development in that area.
