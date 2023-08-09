NORTH PROVIDENCE – Animal control officers from three neighboring communities say a newly opened state-of-the-art shelter will help them care for their towns’ most vulnerable citizens: animals that can’t take care of themselves.
The process wasn’t perfect, said officials as they cut the ribbon on new Tri-Town Animal Shelter on Smithfield Road last week, and the work was delayed far longer than it should have been, but the end result is a shelter the towns and their residents can be proud of.
The Tri-Town Animal Shelter will be shared by North Providence, Johnston and Smithfield, and animal control officers from all three communities were on hand last Thursday, Aug. 3, welcoming residents to the new facility.
North Providence ACO Ernie Calandra thanked Mayor Charles Lombardi for giving them the leash to design a building needed for daily operations, also thanking the North Providence Animal Welfare Society (NPAWS) and others for their advocacy and for attending, as well as Thomas Lonardo for his design of the building and Ahlborg Construction for building it.
Prior to tours of the 6,000-square-foot building, Calandra described a facility with animal display rooms, interaction spaces, meet and greet rooms, kennels, space for medical and veterinary care, quarantine rooms, storage and garage, as well as all-important spaying and neutering rooms to avoid the stress on animals of moving them back and forth.
Asked about public hours of only 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Calandra said they want to get accustomed to operations and may be able to open for longer hours in the future. He said they’ll certainly work with people to accommodate them if they need to make an appointment outside of those hours.
There are plenty of personal touches at the shelter, including a memorial to the side of the building in memory of local animal lover Sean Moylan, who died suddenly three years ago, and paintings on the walls from North Providence High School students.
A note in the main foyer shares how NPHS art teacher Patricia Lucciola reached out to Calandra in 2015 to discuss ideas around animal murals for the shelter. Because the shelter is lacking large empty walls for murals, it was decided that students would create eight two-foot by two-foot paintings of local rescued animals on primed birch wood.
The ACOs from the three communities said they were able to think of just about every detail needed in planning the shelter, but the one area where it falls short is on acoustics, with barking of dogs being very loud. The cost of fixing the issue has been tabbed at about $15,000, they said.
Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. described the committee planning that went into the animal shelter, saying he hopes everyone is proud of and ready to enjoy the new animal shelter. Fifteen months after a groundbreaking on National Pet Day, he said, the shelter is ready to go.
Lombardi acknowledged to The Breeze that the shelter could have been done quite a bit sooner, particularly due to the “embarrassing” condition of the previous shelter at this location, but contended that it took time to get it right. Regionalization remains communities’ salvation when it comes to cost savings, he said, and this agreement continues that trend.
The five ACOs were trusted to design the shelter because they’re the ones who know the needs best, said Lombardi.
Lombardi said this shelter is likely the most updated in all of New England, he said, and though it cost a little more up front than anticipated, at about $2.2 million, it was worth it, saving considerable tax dollars for all three towns for 20 or 30 more years.
Gov. Dan McKee said animal shelters connect families and communities with shared pride in ways other facilities can’t, making sure that animals are cared for and adopted. This will be a “great community venue” to be enjoyed by animal lovers and people young and old, he said, while also fitting the goal of regionalization. McKee also praised other local efforts in North Providence to regionalize services, including at the town’s public safety dispatch center.
Former Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena said this was a really important project, joking that perhaps Lombardi could have gotten it done with the town’s 2012 winnings from a Google settlement instead of asking Smithfield and Johnston to chip in.
No jobs were lost in this consolidation, said Polisena, and the animals that the communities have a moral obligation to care for will also benefit.
Polisena’s son, current Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr., also noted the obligation to animals, saying officials will be judged on how they care for creatures that can’t help themselves. Here is a place where they’ll receive treatment and a chance at a better life, he said.
Polisena also mentioned how sharing logistics will help taxpayers in all three dense communities where space is limited for construction of new facilities.
Smithfield Town Manager Randy Rossi said he looks forward to a long partnership with the other communities, saying he was happy to help animal clients who can’t verbally express what they need. Rossi also thanked current and former town councils for their support of the project, as well as Sen. David Tikoian, Rep. Gregory Costantino, and Rep. Brian Rea for their support as well.
All animal control officers said they have a great working relationship and don’t expect any issues to arise over the merging of services. Phone numbers for the three departments remain as they were.
Cathy Lanni, the NPAWS representative who had long criticized officials over the lack of a new shelter, said she was very happy with the final result. She encouraged the ACOs, including Calandra, Robert Salisbury, Thomas Taylor, Richard Sousa and Richard Starnino, to now take the next steps needed for a healthy and vibrant shelter, including instituting a volunteer program and actively marketing adoptable animals on social media pages.
Lanni also reminded ACOs that NPAWS has resources available, including funding for low-cost or no-cost veterinary care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.