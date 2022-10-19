PAWTUCKET – Of all school speed zone cameras in Pawtucket, the two on Newport Avenue continue to generate the most tickets and the most angst among drivers who receive tickets on the busy state roadway.
Much of the frustration, it seems, continues to come from drivers who are getting tickets later in the day for barely exceeding what is typically a 30-mph zone but is a 20-mph zone from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An area resident told The Breeze that he and his wife recently both received tickets in the Newport Avenue speed zone, and they couldn’t believe it. His wife was cited with a $50 ticket for traveling 37 mph in front of Goff Middle School at 4:28 p.m., and he was cited for driving 31 mph in front of nearby Potter-Burns Elementary School at 5:45 p.m., 15 minutes before the cameras go offline.
The man questioned the idea of ticketing people outside of school hours, especially on a four-lane busy road where the posted speed limit is 30 mph, a concern local officials have said has been brought to them on numerous occasions.
Dylan Zelazo, director of administration for Mayor Donald Grebien, said the city is simply following state law in ticketing until 6 p.m. in school zones, and that’s done for the reason of safety for students coming and going from after-school programming. There are no current plans to change the program previously implemented, he said, but the city does occasionally re-evaluate the efficacy of the program, which they see as “one tool in the toolbox” in addressing speeding.
Based on a suggestion from The Breeze last week that a 25-mph standard zone along Newport Avenue might create a greater sense of fairness for people, in that if they’re hitting the 31-mph threshold for a ticket in a 20 mph school zone and what is currently a 30 mph standard zone, they would then be at least 6 mph over the posted speed limit at all times, Zelazo said he reached out to the Department of Public Works last Friday to put that request in with the state, as it’s a state road and officials there would make that decision.
City Councilor Mark Wildenhain says he wasn’t originally a supporter of adding the speed cameras, but he’s “definitely one of the guys who’s benefitted from it” in seeing traffic in his District 2 slow down at the two Newport Avenue cameras, and he’s become a supporter.
That said, Wildenhain said he isn’t opposed to tweaking the program, saying the council at one point asked that Pawtucket be more in line with East Providence’s program where the cutoff is 4 p.m., but it’s ultimately up to the administration how the program is run, he said.
On the idea of a 25-mph zone, Wildenhain said it’s an idea to be considered. He said, years ago, former Councilor Tom Hodge initiated having the speed limit on George Bennett Highway raised from 25 mph because 25 was unrealistic on a main drag. The speed limit does pick back up after the Newport Avenue speed zone, he noted, and the spot of the large school zone signs is really the only place where people slow down.
Wildenhain told The Breeze he gets many calls from residents of side streets in his district complaining about speeding and asking if more cameras can be put in.
He said he understands the thinking of those who wish the rules would be changed, including his own daughter who received three tickets, but said the cameras seem to be the only effective tool, even if a flawed one, at changing the mentality of speeding and distracted driving.
“The speeding that goes on in the city is ridiculous, and that seems to be the only tool we have,” he said.
Wildenhain said he’s always open to discussions about making changes and increasing fairness, and he completely hears what people are saying when they question that fairness, but ultimately it’s about paying attention to the signs around you and taking one’s foot off the pedal instead of getting distracted by a phone.
“This is the thing you have to do with so much distracted driving,” he said.
Zelazo said the administration has noticed substantial decrease in speeds in school zones, validating the goal of the program to improve safety. The program was born out of a comprehensive analysis seven years ago on speeding around schools, he said, and is one of a number of changes implemented around schools, including a new drop-off area at Nathanael Greene Elementary School and new blinking lights around all schools. He said they will continue to look at improvements, and are prepared to go out to bid for additional signage and more striping around schools.
“This is a constant work in progress, but always with the goal of improving safety,” he said.
Most school speed zones also happen to be in neighborhoods, he said, and they’ve heard from plenty of residents who have noticed and appreciated the slow-down in front of their homes as well.
State law allows cameras within a half-mile radius of a school, said Zelazo, and there are also not currently cameras near every school, so the city certainly has options in potentially adding more cameras in the future, but that’s not in the works now.
Council President David Moran said he’s always open to any changes that make sense for any city program.
“I think it should at least be looked at,” he said.
Earlier this year, The Breeze reported on the school-zone speed cameras along Newport Avenue again generating the highest volume of citations in the city, or about a third of all tickets generated across 12 zones.
The threshold for a $50 ticket is 31 mph in a 20-mph zone. Cameras operate during the 180 school days each year, and are not on during weekends. The city also has cameras at several traffic signals to catch drivers running red lights. Tickets for those infractions are $85.
