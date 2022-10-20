LINCOLN – Lincoln leaders are looking to host a Special Financial Town Meeting in December in order to set up a school capital project revolving fund and potentially purchase a strip of land at the high school.

Rather than wait until the next regularly-scheduled Financial Town Meeting next spring, the Town Council is calling a special FTM for Dec. 13, 7 p.m., at Lincoln High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.