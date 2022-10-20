LINCOLN – Lincoln leaders are looking to host a Special Financial Town Meeting in December in order to set up a school capital project revolving fund and potentially purchase a strip of land at the high school.
Rather than wait until the next regularly-scheduled Financial Town Meeting next spring, the Town Council is calling a special FTM for Dec. 13, 7 p.m., at Lincoln High School.
The need for a special FTM arose when the Town Council proposed an ordinance to establish a School Department revolving fund.
The fund would be used to upgrade and repair school buildings, with the seed money coming from the sale of the former Fairlawn Elementary School and housing aid reimbursement from the Rhode Island Department of Education.
By holding an early FTM, Macksoud said the School Department can start to go out to bid for projects this winter, before the spring construction rush.
During Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, Councilor TJ Russo said officials have been working on the school revolving fund for at least six months or more.
“This is something that the School Committee, Town Council and administration feel very strongly about,” he said.
The restricted fund can only be used for school capital improvements.
“We’re selling a school but we’re re-investing that asset into other like-assets,” he said. The money won’t go toward open space or police vehicles, but the town is, “essentially taking a school asset, transforming it and re-distributing it in certain ways because this asset is no longer valuable to us,” he said.
Macksoud said, “The most beautiful thing about this ordinance is that the taxpayers have a say in the projects.”
An advisory committee will be established to help with that process.
He continued, “There’s a resolution tonight to call for a special FTM where the taxpayers will approve which projects that (advisory) committee works on and prioritizes ... but we’re not limited to just doing construction after the FTM, we can start it at any time because we’re approving a multi-year plan.”
At the special FTM, taxpayers will be asked to vote on a resolution authorizing the following projects, which have been approved by RIDE:
Elementary school HVAC upgrades;
Libraries and media centers within the elementary schools;
And elementary bathroom renovations.
In addition, they’ll be asked to vote on a resolution to approve the purchase of 31,093 square feet of state-owned frontage at LHS along George Washington Highway/Route 116 for $69,959.
Officials said the land is already in-use by the school.
