LINCOLN – School and town leaders say they’re hoping, despite the pre-holiday rush, that taxpayers will come out to a Special Financial Town Meeting on Dec. 13 to approve a list of school improvement projects. At least 100 qualified voters must attend to constitute a quorum. They’re planning to give a brief PowerPoint presentation at the FTM to explain to residents exactly what they’re voting on.

In October, the Town Council passed an ordinance establishing a revolving fund for school projects, creating a mechanism for funding school capital projects using state reimbursement money from previous projects. Voters at the special FTM are being asked to approve the first phase of projects under the new revolving fund.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.