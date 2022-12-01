LINCOLN – School and town leaders say they’re hoping, despite the pre-holiday rush, that taxpayers will come out to a Special Financial Town Meeting on Dec. 13 to approve a list of school improvement projects. At least 100 qualified voters must attend to constitute a quorum. They’re planning to give a brief PowerPoint presentation at the FTM to explain to residents exactly what they’re voting on.
In October, the Town Council passed an ordinance establishing a revolving fund for school projects, creating a mechanism for funding school capital projects using state reimbursement money from previous projects. Voters at the special FTM are being asked to approve the first phase of projects under the new revolving fund.
The first phase, which will cost roughly $11 million, focuses on elementary schools and includes HVAC improvements, media center renovations and restroom modernization.
The 2017 Statewide Facilities Assessment identified more than $20 million in building deficiencies at the town’s four elementary schools. School Committee member Mario Carreno told the council last week that the number is likely closer to $32 million now with inflation.
State law requires that districts spend 3 percent of their operating budgets on facilities, which equates to around $2 million annually in Lincoln. Local leaders said the revolving fund is a smart solution to help Lincoln improve its schools while meeting that requirement, without impacting taxes.
Unlike municipal capital projects, a certain percentage of the cost of school projects is reimbursed by the state. The revolving fund will use that reimbursement money to pay for other projects, starting with previously mentioned elementary improvements.
Lincoln is expected to earn 54 percent reimbursement on the Physical Education Center at LHS, meaning the $8.3 million project will bring back $4.5 million in state aid. That $4.5 million will be invested into another round of projects, which will earn back roughly $2.3 million to fund another set of projects.
By continually reinvesting state aid, Carreno said the district can fund projects worth millions of dollars with zero impact to taxpayers in Lincoln.
In addition to voting on the first round of revolving fund projects, voters will also be asked to purchase a strip of state-owned land at LHS along George Washington Highway for $64,271.
The special FTM is Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln High School, 135 Old River Road.
