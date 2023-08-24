LINCOLN – Summer break is quickly coming to an end for those who work at and attend Lincoln schools, however officials say they are prepared for the 2023-2024 school year, and beyond.
At an Aug. 16 conference, administrators from all Lincoln schools gathered to discuss the district’s vision — “belonging” — and core values; on Aug. 21, administrators met with 27 new educators for an orientation prior to the first day of school, which falls on Aug. 30.
School Supt. Larry Filippelli said that he is “incredibly excited” about the new hires, saying “Lincoln is fortunate to attract really talented educators to our district. Our selection process is rigorous and we are so excited to start the new year not only with our new teachers but with the rest of our district faculty and staff as well.”
Filippelli said an important part of preparing for the school year includes reinforcing the principles of Lincoln’s “Vision of a Graduate” initiative.
Filippelli explained that the goal of Lincoln’s “Vision of a Graduate’’ K-12 curriculum is to create common goals among students throughout the entirety of their academic career. These goals include teaching students to be dynamic learners, global citizens and to have strong communication and social emotional skills.
This vision for Lincoln helps students to understand that “no matter what age they are in our district, they know how to be a Lincoln Lion Learner and a well rounded student,” said Filippelli.
Assistant Supt. Kevin McNamara told The Breeze that crucial components of “Vision of a Graduate” are inclusion and belonging.
“Developing positive relationships, creating meaningful learning experiences, and encouraging self-reflection are all elements of belonging,” said McNamara.
He said that much of Lincoln’s work and emphasis on “belonging” is based on the work of Belle Liang and Tim Klein. According to McNamara, Liang and Klein’s work examines the elements of belonging, and helped to guide the district on how to increase a sense of belonging among students.
To make the execution of “Vision of a Graduate” as easy as possible, Filippelli said modern learning spaces are ideal.
“We all know that when students have new and upgraded facilities to work in, student achievement increases,” he said. “Our goal is to give our students a world class educational experience here in Lincoln.”
While Lincoln High School has undergone a series of improvements, and Lincoln Middle School is modernized, Lincoln elementary schools are outdated.
Filippelli, McNamara and the School Committee, along with the town of Lincoln are working to get major elementary improvements and renovations approved.
According to the School Committee, a 2017 statewide assessment declared that Lincoln elementary schools had $20 million worth of deficiencies. Specifically, all four schools were in need of more space; currently, all four schools also use the cafeteria as a gym.
Renovations will focus on cafeterias, gymnasiums and science labs.
During a special meeting on August 21, the Town Council and School Committee approved the final projects and budgets, so the Stage II application can be sent for state approval before the Sept. 15 deadline.
“Lincoln continues to experience great cooperation and support among the school committee, town administrator, town council, and budget board which benefits residents and ensures that Lincoln remains one of the best places to live and educate children,” said School Committee Chair Joseph Goho.
As reported in an August 10 Breeze article, the project can only take place if voters approve a $25 million bond during the November special election.
Officials are working quickly to get this project underway so Lincoln can take advantage of an expiring state reimbursement. If the project is approved come November, Lincoln will meet the deadline for the reimbursement.
“More than half of the project will be paid for by the state if all goes to plan,” said School Committee member Mario Carreno. If all of the bonds are approved, the town will pay about $11.75 million, and will receive around $13.25 million in reimbursements.
By comparison, the middle school bond from 2005 was $30 million and only received a 30 percent state reimbursement. “In the end we’re getting twice as much money, and we’ll end up paying about $1 million less annually,” he said.
Carreno said he believes this plan benefits the entire town; taxes will not rise because of this project, and the gyms will be open to the public.
“All gyms will have their own entrances and bathrooms, so they can be accessed by the public on nights or weekends and the rest of the school will be locked. It will kind of be its own area so construction can go year round without disrupting students,” said Carreno.
For more information on this project, the School Committee invites the public to informational sessions. There will be one at Saylesville Elementary Aug. 24 at 6 p.m., one at Northern Elementary on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m., one at Lonsdale Elementary Sept. 13 at 6 p.m., and at Central Elementary Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. There will also be a virtual information session at a date to be determined in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.