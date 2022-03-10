CUMBERLAND – Passage of an ordinance requiring that all town documents be spelled out in plain and easy-to-understand language turned out to be not so easy.
District 2 Town Councilor Tim Magill, fulfilling a campaign promise from the 2020 election, brought forward his “plain language ordinance” at the March 2 council meeting, a document requiring that officials use the simplest language possible to make documents easily understandable to residents.
But questions arose about the unintended consequences of an ordinance calling for plainer language in all town documents and not just council resolutions and ordinances, which officials said could create all sorts of issues and unintended consequences.
Magill said his inspiration for his ordinance came from residents he said didn’t understand the town’s ballot measure moving the town from two-year terms to four-year terms for elected officials during the 2018 election.
Magill explained to colleagues that he brought it forward to bring clarity and better understanding to public documents and resolutions brought forward by the council, including to “remove some of the legalese where not required” and create “better understanding and transparency to the public.”
Councilor Bob Shaw then asked what prompted this to become an issue, and Magill told again about his campaign for District 2 and how the plain language ordinance was one of the promises on his campaign card.
He said residents expressed surprise to him that terms for local officials had changed from two years to four years, not realizing that such a vote by residents had taken place.
Shaw then asked what language was misrepresented or misunderstood. Magill responded that it could have been broken down in an easier way, saying it was a confusing issue for residents.
The final vote on term limits was narrow, with 52 percent of residents approving it. The wording for the question was as follows:
“Shall the terms of any elected person, including mayor, Town Council member and School Committee member be changed from two-year terms to four-year terms, and that any such elected person be allowed to serve no more than two four-year consecutive terms, after which he/she shall be ineligible to serve again in the same position, whether district or at-large, until the passage of four years? This shall not take effect until the 2020 election.”
Shaw noted last week that before any question gets on the ballot, it comes to the council. If it’s misunderstood by any of seven council members, it’s amended. He questioned what would be considered as legal jargon and who would be monitoring and enforcing the rules. Wording can be so subjective based on who’s reading a word, he said, and he questions what this ordinance is accomplishing.
Magill said the goal to simplify wording if it’s misleading or confusing, getting advice from the solicitor in seeing if something can be made easier to understand.
“I think we do that right now,” Shaw responded. “I’m trying to understand why this is coming forth.”
Council President Mike Kinch, who like Magill originally opposed the move to 4-year terms, said the intent of Magill’s ordinance is to make items that might seem simple to understand for elected leaders just as simple to the public.
Magill says it gives leaders “a little more teeth” to be able to make language changes deemed necessary. If such a law is good enough at the federal level, he said, it should be good enough at the local level as well.
Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said she was the dissenting vote on the measure in the ordinance subcommittee, saying there was lots of debate over it, but she sees it as far too subjective, and that it extends to any communication in town.
Beaulieu said the terms question was covered extensively in The Breeze and the former publisher also publicly objected to the change in a column. Voters were well-prepared going to the polls to know what it was about, she said.
While the topic was on Magill’s campaign card, said Beaulieu, it was not a topic of conversation with the many people she came across as she campaigned. Putting it on a card is confirmation bias, she said, “you want people to speak negatively about it. That happened here.”
Mutter then asked about what it would mean related to all other documents not generated by the council, saying he understands the intention, but there’s no way he wants the responsibility of having to police this on a daily basis.
“I’m not sure how I could be responsible for that, but I know that I don’t want to be,” he said.
Town Solicitor Kelley Morris Salvatore said she worked with Magill on the wording, and said if the council wants to make it more focused to pertain only to council-generated items such as ordinances and resolutions and not every letter or email, it has to be amended.
The council tabled the issue to the March 16 agenda.
