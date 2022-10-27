LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould told the Lincoln Town Council that he’s advocating for a stricter ordinance barring dogs from athletic fields.

He insisted that the changes weren’t prompted by School Committee member John Picozzi’s recent leash law violations and the surrounding drama of that matter. Instead, he said the opening of new athletic field space at Manville Park prompted the need for stricter rules to protect the field and others like it.

