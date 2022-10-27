LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould told the Lincoln Town Council that he’s advocating for a stricter ordinance barring dogs from athletic fields.
He insisted that the changes weren’t prompted by School Committee member John Picozzi’s recent leash law violations and the surrounding drama of that matter. Instead, he said the opening of new athletic field space at Manville Park prompted the need for stricter rules to protect the field and others like it.
“It looks fantastic,” he said, but as they were preparing to cut the ribbon they noticed a gentleman take his dog onto the field. “It all comes down to sitting in meetings with the Parks and Recreation Committee and hearing some of the complaints we get down in Saylesville and Manville about dogs unfortunately making a mess.”
They looked at the ordinance, he said, and discovered it was “lacking in language” laying the no-dogs rule clear.
The council voted to send the matter to the ordinance committee. Council president Keith Macksoud said it’s a good ordinance to go before the committee, and as a member of the Knights of Columbus on Jenckes Hill has seen people on camera using the baseball field, which has a “no dogs allowed” sign posted as “their own little private dog park.”
“Then you have kids playing t-ball and, as you said, they go to hit a ground ball and end up scooping up something else,” he said.
Ordinance 75-7 requires that dogs be kept “under restraint at all times” and prohibits dogs from being “at-large or off the premises or property of the owner unless under the leash control of a competent person.”
The proposed amendment would add language specifically barring dogs from any athletic fields on public property, whether at-large or under restraint, with the exception of certified working dogs trained to assist a disabled person.
The citation for a first leash law violation is $25, $50 for the second offense and $125 for the third.
