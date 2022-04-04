CUMBERLAND – A joint meeting next week will focus on what could be, with the redevelopment of the former St. Patrick Church at 301 Broad St.
Director of Planning and Community Development Jonathan Stevens updated officials last week on the plans, saying the Planning Board and Conservation Commission will meet jointly on April 12 for a pre-application meeting on the proposed development.
The proposal, said Stevens, is for the adaptive reuse of the site to build affordable housing, including some units within the maintained church structure on some built new on the remainder of the site.
The nonprofit developer ONE Neighborhood Builders signed a purchase and sale agreement with the Diocese of Providence to acquire the church and is preparing plans for adaptive reuse of the church building for affordable town-house apartments and the rest of the property for additional affordable housing.
According to a HousingWorksRI report detailed by The Breeze in October 2020, Cumberland had 6.14 percent of the state’s goal of 10 percent for low-income and moderate-income housing at the time, or 530 total units needed to reach the 10 percent figure.
ONE Neighborhood Builders “develops affordable housing and engages neighbors across Greater Providence to cultivate healthy, vibrant, and safe communities,” states its mission.
Other Rhode Island projects from ONE Neighborhood Builders include:
• Residences at Riverside Square, East Providence;
• Delaine Street Apartments, Providence;
• Manton Avenue live/work, Providence;
• Sheridan Small Homes, Olneyville;
• Sutton Place, East Providence;
• Elmwood Revitalization 1 and II, Providence;
• And Parkis Historic Properties, Elmwood.
Visit www.oneneighborhoobuilders.org for more.
