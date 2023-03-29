PAWTUCKET – Active construction of the new Tidewater soccer stadium on Pawtucket’s riverfront is continuing, say city officials, and the project will be completed despite an active pause on $27 million in public financing committed to the project.
Mayor Donald Grebien and his team said in a statement that the project is in no jeopardy whatsoever.
“To clarify any confusion that may or may not have resulted from last week’s coverage of the project, the Tidewater development continues to move forward,” they said. “The developer has construction actively taking place on-site and can be seen with your own eyes on the bank of the Pawtucket River. This exciting gateway project is moving forward and the city, state, and Fortuitous Partners remain active and committed to delivering a world-class destination for all of Rhode Island.”
The wider financial issues impacting the project, as well as others, are very much solvable, according to officials, and there’s no reason to believe otherwise.
Statements from the team over the weekend indicated that the stadium might not be ready for the 2024 United Soccer League soccer season, but they guaranteed that Rhode Island FC will be playing at least in a temporary home next year.
Larry Monastesse, chairperson of the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, told reporters on Tuesday that the latest news around the stadium project "is disconcerting," stating concern that the developer is still raising money on the private equity side. The PRA's meeting on Tuesday included a closed executive session on the investment of public funds into the Tidewater project.
Gov. Dan McKee this week said he's working with other governors to convince Federal Reserve officials to stop with rate hikes, saying the strategy is hurting significant redevelopment projects across Rhode Island.
Officials confirmed to The Breeze that no public funds have been expended on the stadium to this point.
Due to market challenges around rising interest rates, tighter conditions, and a banking crisis, it has not made sense to close on the state financing and private debt components of the capital stack needed for the project to this point, said Grebien spokesperson Grace Voll.
“The public and private debt need to close simultaneously, and the capital stack must be fully aligned to protect taxpayers and private investors alike,” she said on Monday. “The city and state continue to work closely with Fortuitous as partners to move toward the closing of both the public and private debt. There are multiple documents and covenants that must be collaboratively worked on by the parties and finalized in order to issue debt. We are working collectively to complete all of those processes and get to a joint financing closing as soon as possible.”
While the developer is still working to close all financing, Fortuitous continues to move the construction of Tidewater Stadium forward, said Voll.
“To date, it is our understanding that they have spent or committed around $25 million of their $43 million equity (cash) investment in this project,” she said. “There is substantial active construction on-site for this critical project thanks in large part to Fortuitous Partners’ commitment to and belief in this transformative project and the incredible impact it will have on Pawtucket and the greater region. The Tidewater project is part of the broader momentum in Pawtucket with additional development throughout downtown from the river to the train station.”
There are no new requests for public money, Voll stated, and she noted that the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation’s approval of incentives for the project last summer included clear language that costs over and above the approval would be borne solely by the developer.
She said the parties continue to advance the Tidewater development together and are committed to creating a destination on the Pawtucket River “that families from all over Rhode Island can enjoy for generations to come.”
Projects across Pawtucket and elsewhere have seen market-driven delays, including a new mixed-use residential and commercial building on Dexter Street and the redevelopment of the Beswick Building, both near the new train station, as well as the new lifestyle center planned off Newport Avenue at the East Providence line.
Brett Luy, president of Rhode Island FC, said in a statement on Sunday that soccer is coming to Rhode Island next year, “and the enthusiasm from fans and supporters across this state continues to be overwhelming.”
“Recent news about challenges to major commercial developments across the state caused by fluctuations in the global financial markets has understandably raised questions about our stadium progress and the impact it could have on our inaugural season,” he said. “Let me be clear and unequivocal: Rhode Island FC is playing soccer in Rhode Island in 2024. And not only that, Rhode Island FC is going to compete for trophies in 2024.”
Plans are happening to ensure a great fan experience from the first match, he added, and their leadership team is evaluating all venue options while construction of the riverfront stadium in Pawtucket proceeds. Once the venue is finalized, they will announce plans and policies for how people can convert their deposits to season tickets for the inaugural season.
