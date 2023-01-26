LINCOLN – The Town Council this week discussed a tax stabilization agreement for the long-planned redevelopment of the Walker Lofts in the Saylesville Mill, but the proposal is facing some opposition.
“Anyone who knows that area knows it’s in tough shape,” said Town Administrator Phil Gould, who has negotiated with attorneys for the developer.
The stabilization agreement, or TSA, offers a business or development a tax break or reduction to encourage expansion, redevelopment and rehabilitation to new or existing properties. The primary objective is to expand the property tax base in Lincoln as long as the establishment is consistent with the town’s comprehensive plan.
Stabilization agreements phase in the increased value of a property more slowly over time, with the full value established ahead of time by year until it’s at a full tax assessment.
Walker Lofts are currently seeking related funding sources, as this would be a 25 percent deed-restricted affordable housing project.
Gould said he’s impressed with the vision that developers have for the old mill, saying it would take a large investment on their part. The TSA would help close the gap for profitability.
As of now, Walker Lofts has a comprehensive permit for 126 units. It has received preliminary plan approval from the Planning Board, and is now in the final approval stage.
“This is something that is consistent with our housing action plan and comprehensive plan, so we would really like to see blighted property be redeveloped in this way, in this particular area of town,” said Town Planner Joshua Berry.
Berry said he consulted with Al Ranaldi, the previous town planner, and Ranaldi agreed that the TSA implementation would be a good idea.
Councilor Bruce Ogni said he is not in favor of any tax stabilization plans, saying, “other folks have come up with the funding to do their projects and people in the past have paid their taxes…I don’t think it’s fair to them.”
Gould stated that the town tries to stay away from TSAs, but for this project, “it’s not new construction, this is fixing a mill that is vacant.”
Gould is proposing a 12-year TSA. There will be a public hearing at the Feb. 14 Town Council meeting, and the council will have the final say.
The council on Tuesday also unanimously appointed Lindsay Sullivan to replace John Picozzi as a member of the School Committee. Picozzi, who faced widespread criticism for some of his actions related to interactions with the community, resigned after six years of service, and Sullivan was sworn in Tuesday immediately after being appointed.
Sullivan was a PTO parent in the Northern Elementary School community. She said she has a “kids first” focus that aligns with the values of the Lincoln School Committee.
Also Tuesday, a waiver for competitive bidding was approved both for a new stage at Chase Farms and for a public works vehicle.
The town received a grant of $25,000 for Chase Farm. The stage will be built by Wenger Corporation and the project is well under budget, according to officials, with the estimated cost being $15,195. The remaining grant money will be used to help host Chase Farm events.
Gould said a new stage will “promote tourism and help the economy.”
The public works vehicle the town is purchasing is a used 2011 International 7400 (a six-wheel dump truck), and will cost around $34,900. If the town were to purchase a new truck, it would cost around $200,000 and take more than a year to arrive.
The money to buy the truck is coming from the 2023 public works highway maintenance budget.
This truck is a temporary solution and would act as a sanding truck, plow truck and a dump truck. It’s just a way of us getting through the next few seasons of the winter,” said Councilor Kenneth Pichette.
