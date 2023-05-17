PAWTUCKET – A new contract between the city and the Pawtucket Firefighters/International Association of Firefighters Local 1261 has some unexpected post-negotiation savings.
City Council members, as they ratified the agreement last Wednesday, thanked firefighters for so willingly agreeing to an additional change after everything had been negotiated as part of a contract set to last for the next five years.
The change, said Councilor Mark Wildenhain, saves about $270,000 this year by pushing hiring of five positions back to Jan. 1, 2024 instead of July 1 of this year, bringing substantial savings.
Council President Terry Mercer described this as a “monumental agreement,” particularly in a year when city officials are trying so hard on every front to figure out how to minimize any tax increase. This represents an expense only to the union, he said, and the city greatly appreciates it.
He emphasized that contracts typically take a long time and require “a lot of give and take,” and on this one issue, done outside of those negotiations, the city will be able to save more than $250,000.
Mercer said he asked Mayor Donald Grebien’s administration to approach the fire union board and President Erik Cordeiro about the change, and to make it clear that it was the City Council’s ask, not the administration negotiating in bad faith.
“I’m grateful that they took it as that,” he said.
The positions in play are new positions/promotional opportunities that will free up jobs to have new firefighters hired.
The new contract raises contributions for health care and increases pay by varying amounts for different positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.