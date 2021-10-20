PAWTUCKET – City officials say they’re hopeful that a new approach to addressing issues at local bars and clubs will bring more accountability and motivation for the establishments to comply with rules.
The City Council, acting as the Board of License Commissioners on Oct. 6, issued a suspension for the International Club and Billar on Barton Street, but the suspension was stayed for six months, meaning if the club can make it the next two months of required two-person police details on Friday and Saturday nights without further incident, and another four months beyond that without further problems, the suspension will not go into effect.
This is essentially a “guillotine over the neck of the license holder” to motivate compliance, City Solicitor Frank Milos told the council.
Capt. David Holden and Pawtucket police say the situation at the club has improved as staff have become more responsive, including during a Sept. 26 incident where a drunk patron became belligerent and tried to shove a security guard, among other poor behavior, and another involving disorderly women in the area of the club.
“I spoke with Sgt. Medeiros who indicated the security staff working for the International Club and Billar were helpful and professional during all interactions,” wrote Holden in a memo on the agenda this week. “However, it is the opinion of the detail officer that if a police detail was not assigned to the establishment, both incidents would have required a police response.”
Milos said Holden has been “extremely happy with the change he’s seen” at the club.
International Club must have the two-person police detail from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday after multiple incidents in August and September.
Milos said Capt. David Goldstein of the Pawtucket Fire Department has also noticed a greater level of cooperation from the club, and “no longer has to chase” the club owners related to capacity issues. If this level of cooperation continues, no permanent fire detail will be sought. The license holder will reach out to the fire marshal for a fire detail anytime they expect to have more than 300 people at an event, and at no time will they exceed the 441-person capacity, according to an agreement.
Councilor Terry Mercer said the stayed penalty is something he sees utilized in his day job with the Public Utilities Commission when an establishment is headed in the right direction, and he agreed it is a very “innovative” approach that keeps the “sword hanging over their head.”
Mercer noted that the proposed settlement, later approved by the council, came after somewhat of a discrepancy in what police and club staff said the crowd size was at the club, and how the police had “eyeballed” the number at more than 500 people.
Also at the Oct. 6 meeting, the Board of License Commissioners issued a similar delayed punishment for the owners of Vibe Lounge and Hookah Bar at 25 Broad St., including a $1,000 fine and five-day suspension to go into effect six months from now if the establishment doesn’t comply with restrictions.
Under an agreement supported by police and owners Victor and Leslie Silva, along with their attorney Peter Petrarca, Vibe staff will more actively support police in controlling traffic at closing time. A detail plan calls for:
• Increasing the number of detail officers from two to three plus one supervisor in three marked patrol vehicles to increase police visibility;
• At 1 a.m. an officer in a marked police vehicle will block traffic at the intersection of Summer Street and North Union Street, preventing traffic from traveling east on North Union. This will allow traffic to freely move out of the Atrium on Main parking lot;
• Another vehicle will block traffic at the intersection of Broad Street and Goff Avenue, preventing traffic from traveling east on Broad Street, allowing traffic to freely move out of the News Café parking lot onto Broad Street or Summer Street;
• All party buses will park across from 23 Broad St. Patrons who arrived on a party bus will exit Vibe Lounge from the Broad Street exit to enter the bus;
• Two detail officers will monitor the parking lots and help with directing traffic;
• Vibe security will help the detail officers in moving patrons to their vehicles who are parked in the News Café parking lot and the Atrium parking lot;
• Vibe management will provide the promoter’s information to the Police Department’s designee every Thursday.
“It is the Police Department’s anticipation that by implementing the above measures, the number of disorderly conduct related calls at and around Vibe Lounge at closing time will be reduced,” say officials in a synopsis. “By temporarily blocking traffic for 15-20 minutes on a small section of both Broad Street and North Union Street, traffic should move more quickly out of the area and prevent vehicles from circling the block.”
Petrarca, who took the blame for advising his client to keep the music on one night, asked that the police detail be reviewed every 60 days, as it may not be financially feasible to pay for the additional details. He said he may request that the details be split between all license holders in the area.
Milos said he was pleased that Vibe reached out for a conversation, saying all issues should be addressed if everyone abides by the stipulations.
Officials have repeatedly expressed frustration over downtown clubs ignoring rules and causing threats to peace and safety. They say this new approach might be what it takes to finally get the situation under control.
Also at the Oct. 6 council meeting, members accepted a plea of no contest from Nova Churrasqueira Restaurant on Broadway, ordering a fine of $500 for violations including not stopping entertainment at midnight and not having a police detail during entertainment.
The board also instituted a $500 fine for Club 67 on Smithfield Avenue for a first offense of violating the rule that the back door be closed at all times.
