PAWTUCKET – Discussions about whether the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts will be included as part of plans for a unified high school across Division Street are on hold as officials work through specifics.
Pawtucket School Committee Chairwoman Erin Dube said the School Committee is still waiting on the results of a McCoy Stadium feasibility study. Once the results are available, she said they will first be referred to a facilities subcommittee for review. Then, if a unified high school is recommended at the McCoy site by this group, the full School Committee will look at the recommendation and decide whether to approve moving forward.
Dube said that hypothetically, if the unified high school is recommended to move forward by both the facilities subcommittee and the full school board, the discussion of what it will look like will then begin.
“I do not anticipate any conversations about the makeup of a comprehensive high school occurring before determining whether we have a feasible site to place a unified Shea and Tolman High School,” she said. “They would only be hypothetical discussions if we do not have a site that is appropriate to place the school on.”
Member Jay Charbonneau reiterated Dube’s statements, saying that aside from waiting on the comprehensive site survey, he has not heard anything new about plans for the unified high school.
“I haven’t heard much in favor of or against the idea from residents either,” he said.
Charbonneau said city and school officials have discussed holding community meetings about the unified high school, but that they are waiting on the survey results prior to discussing it further.
