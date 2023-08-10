CUMBERLAND – The top reason for the financial issues the Cumberland Water Department is facing is that the town is selling water for less than it’s buying it for, says Mayor Jeff Mutter.
The resulting shortfall, highlighted by a loss of $689,000 on water purchased from Pawtucket, is being made up for by not completing needed upgrades to the system, said the mayor.
“That’s a losing strategy, that strategy is not new,” said Mutter during a meeting of the Town Council’s finance subcommittee Monday to discuss a proposal for increased water rates.
He alluded to a lack of an appetite for increasing rates in the past, including a rate study that “perished” at the committee level five years ago.
Krista Forti, senior project manager at Woodard and Curran, which did a comprehensive study of the Cumberland Water Department rates, said the proposal is for rates to go “up slightly,” or 8 percent next year and 4 percent per year in the years after that. Rates haven’t been increased in the last few years, said Forti, but costs have gone up, with expenses exceeding revenues for the past couple years. The Water Department is running a deficit, and its reserve fund, with a goal of being at $1.75 million, is essentially at zero, she said.
The subcommittee on Monday forwarded the proposal to the full council without recommendation.
The proposed increases are based on a host of factors, said Forti, including capital improvement plans and recommended projects, costs of service, and usage, and they must generate sufficient revenues for operations, improvements, and reserves for unknowns that arise.
Council members had some questions about why the addition of new wells at Franklin Farm hasn’t caused a reduction in costs on purchased water, and Public Works Director Joe Duarte explained that the wells won’t be fully functional for a couple of years. Increased rates on Pawtucket water have to be passed on, he said, as the department looks to “stop the bleeding” and become budget neutral.
Most of the water from Franklin Farm is offsetting water no longer coming from Sneech Pond, said Forti.
They also need to start paying back the town on money owed, he added, including almost $1 million in one year.
Duarte said officials plan to revisit this issue every year to make sure they’re on the right path. There are plenty of challenges ahead, he said, including potential extra treatments for wells if new standards are put in place.
