NORTH SMITHFIELD – A decision on whether this town will move forward with a one-story police station was delayed again Monday, with public forums on the proposal now just a week away.
The Town Council was set to further deliberate on the plans Thursday, Sept. 14.
Representatives from Tecton on Monday presented the conceptual design for a 13,600-square-foot police station that will cost just under $18 million.
The new design included a slightly slanted building, with an outhouse behind the building, and a pitched shingle roof with brick, which would be very durable and low maintenance, according to Tecton.
With the design slightly changed, they said they were able to include additional parking spaces.
Ultimately, the Police Department would be able to transition from the old building to new one while demolition is taking place.
“What you have in front of you in six weeks’ time took a lot of effort,” said Paul Vadenais, chairperson of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force.
Councilor Doug Osier said he was still worried about the price tag due to escalation of costs, asking what would happen if the single-story bid comes back costing more. Tecton has factored in $1.4 million in escalation costs through May of 2025.
Tecton Principal Jeff McElravy said he takes the budgets for the communities he works with seriously, naming the Shrewsbury Police Station that stayed on budget despite COVID being factored into the equation.
“I’m trying to convince you that you have some reliable professionals that are giving you the very best advice,” he said.
Councilor Paulette Hamilton said she remains concerned that people have no idea that a police station bond will even be on the ballot Nov. 7, and said the town hasn’t done the type of marketing that some promised.
Osier agreed, saying it suggested at a meeting that they get involved with passing out flyers at events, sending emails, somehow getting North Smithfield schools involved, and pushing out mailers, and none of that had been accomplished.
“We’re not taking advantage of opportunities, time is not our friend here,” he said.
Vadenais responded that they were there to discuss that information as he couldn’t move forward with the direction they needed to go without knowing what information they wanted included on the advertising.
Osier responded that all he was hearing now was that this was up to the council, and not a joint effort by both parties.
Councilor Kim Alves said that though she love the design, she doesn’t think they are ready to put it out to the voters in November.
“They’re an advisory committee, if anything, we dropped the ball,” said Councilor John Beauregard on the lack of marketing.
“It’s not their job to go out and print out flyers and do all these other things,” he added.
Councilors decided they will to go back to bond counsel for final wording on the ballot question before a first public forum, especially if a renovation is not feasible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.