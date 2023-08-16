NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local officials will start talks on ways to help the Department of Inspections respond to complaints about substandard properties around town.
At the urging of Town Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, the council on Aug. 1 forwarded discussions on revisiting a recommended proposed ordinance for unregistered cars and a possible review of town zoning code to the ordinance subcommittee he leads.
The Breeze reported last summer that the council was considering new ways to address unregistered vehicles left on private properties, including a new enforcement system in response to requests from the Department of Inspections.
Famiglietti explained at the time that town inspectors stated that they have little they can do in response when it comes to dealing with unregistered vehicles on private properties.
The ordinance, as proposed last year, would give officials the ability to tag vehicles with violations and also mail those violations to the owner of the home where they’re parked. If the vehicle remains unregistered for seven days, the property owner would face a fine of $100 per day per offending vehicle, plus a one-time-per-offense fee of $25. There was also the option to issue the same fines, but also have the vehicle towed.
Famiglietti said they essentially had everything in place, but there was an issue with the language of the proposed ordinances and they needed to be reworked so they don’t conflict with any existing ordinances.
Michael Campagnone, building official in the Department of Inspections, is doing a great job in the limited time he’s been in North Providence, said Famiglietti, with “a lot of knowledge” about how to go about the job, and this is really just about giving him and his staff the tools they need to address blighted properties where items are left discarded on the grounds. He said the council will talk to staff about what they’re seeing in terms of complaints, and offer anything they can in terms of new laws to carry out enforcement related to various situations.
