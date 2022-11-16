NORTH PROVIDENCE – Seemingly unable to find a path forward on the full-scale redevelopment of the former public safety complex property at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., town officials on Monday discussed a potential creative solution to the standoff.
Representatives from Douglas Construction tried again to convince Councilor Ron Baccala of the merits of the self-storage idea, but Baccala appeared unmoved, leaving officials grasping for answers on a possible compromise.
After a lengthy discussion where there was no movement, Mayor Charles Lombardi rose from the back row of Town Council Chambers, suggesting that it might be time for the town to renegotiate with Douglas Construction on a new sale price that only sees the company redevelop the front portion of the large-scale property into a pair of significant commercial tenants the town is ultimately prioritizing.
Under such an agreement, the town would retain the rear portion of the property, said Lombardi, for development of something more palatable to councilors and the community than the polarizing self-storage proposal, perhaps an indoor sports complex or community center.
Douglas Construction representatives expressed openness to that solution, but noted that it has to be at the right price point and square footage to make it work for them after investing substantial dollars into this project already.
John Restivo, attorney for the applicant, gave a history on a proposal that’s come to a halt nearly two years after the company signed a purchase and sale agreement with the town. He described how the company received its master plan approval and positive recommendations from the Planning Board, but the council, acting in response to residents’ concerns, didn’t give the final go-ahead needed.
The only other real option here is one that would create a bigger burden on town services, said Restivo and Douglas Construction’s Nicholas Durgarian, and that would be an apartment building with dozens of units that no one would be excited about.
Council President Dino Autiello mentioned a previous commercial application from the Grieco family, saying residents became more open to the project when they learned of tenants such as Chipotle or Starbucks. Durgarian revealed that one of the tenants he and his team were previously in contact with was Panera Bread.
All sides Monday said they don’t want this to be an adversarial situation, but the applicant and their attorney did concede that there’s a potential breach of contract claim here if the full project can’t move forward.
Durgarian repeatedly pushed back on Baccala’s opposition to self-storage as a use and his wider claims about its potential negative impacts on the town, calling it “categorically incorrect,” but Baccala was adamant that the town needs to create a better legacy for this important property than a use he feels adds little value to the community.
Baccala received confirmation that the two sides are firmly stuck in this deal now and there’s really no way out of it. Durgarian said the applicant diligently completed everything asked of them, never being told that self-storage was an issue until late in the process.
Restivo said the applicant remains ready and willing to work with the town on changes within the existing plan related to making the proposal better, including on buffering, landscaping, and dark sky lighting.
At Autiello’s suggestion, the council continued the matter to December to give Lombardi and the applicant a chance to negotiate on a possible new sale for only a portion of the property.
