LINCOLN – Town Councilor Bruce Ogni was the one dissenting vote at the bargaining table when town leaders sat down with Lincoln’s police union to negotiate a new, year-long contract last month, taking issue with the addition of four paid days off for officers.
The Town Council ratified the IBPO 435 union contract 4-1.
As a former police officer, Ogni said he has the utmost respect for Lincoln’s police force, but that the town is not in the financial position to be offering a raise and additional days off at this point in time.
Times are tough for everyone right now, he said, but he could not support a one-year contract with a 3-percent raise plus an additional four paid days off.
Two days would be given as an incentive to officers who pass a physical agility test. The other two are being offered as a benefit for being an accredited agency.
As members of a “paramilitary organization,” Ogni said officers should be following all policies and procedures without spending money on additional incentives. That includes remaining physically fit, and maintaining accreditation, he said.
“The heart of it is, how are we going to pay for this while we’re in such hard financial times?” he asked, adding that it’s his job to represent the taxpayers. “In my opinion the taxpayers didn’t get anything back in this contract,” he said.
Ogni said his “no” vote meant “nothing against the police,” who have a challenging and dangerous job, “... but we have a financial obligation to the taxpayers. We don’t need to be giving out that much in a one-year deal.”
The union argued that the changes would cost around $90,000, he said, but Ogni believes that figure is off.
“They’ll tell you that this doesn’t have a financial impact, but I beg to differ on that,” he said. Ogni reiterated the high level of respect he has for the Police Department, but said he just couldn’t justify voting to approve the contract.
Responding to Ogni’s criticisms, union president Stephen Rodrigues said their committee worked together with Town Administrator Phil Gould to negotiate a contract that was “equitable for both parties involved, while taking into account the taxpayers of Lincoln.”
It’s of the utmost importance for officers to remain physically fit to meet the demands of the job, he said, calling the agility test incentive a “win-win” for the community and police officers. He said offering a non-monetary incentive helps motivate officers and decreases the potential for injuries on duty – without burdening taxpayers.
Regarding the accreditation incentive, Rodrigues said some police departments have a single salaried officer to oversee the accreditation process and work on maintaining the accreditation.
“The Lincoln Police Department does not have the luxury of having a dedicated officer to work solely on the accreditation. We need a team effort from everyone involved to help with the accreditation process,” he said, adding that if Ogni “would like to budget a salaried officer to oversee the accreditation process, we would gladly accept.”
Gould agreed that the incentives benefit the Police Department and the town.
Further, he said failing to maintain accreditation would increase the department’s insurance deductible from $2,000 to $50,000 per claim involving the LPD.
Having first-hand experience in navigating the accreditation process, Gould said it takes a “100 percent buy-in from all the members of the agency.”
“Whether it’s developing proofs, reviewing policies … everyone needs to be on board. No doubt this is the main reason so many agencies incentivize accreditation,” he said, noting that officers receive stipends for as much as $1,000 in communities like Bristol, Cumberland, Johnston, Warwick, Smithfield and North Providence, just for being accredited.
“Through negotiation with the union, I was able to get that department-wide commitment by offering time off rather than committing taxpayer dollars,” Gould argued.
For the 29 years he worked for the department, Gould said they always had a clause in the contract regarding the “creation of a committee that would develop a mutually agreeable set of standards and procedures for physical fitness.”
“Although it has long been part of the bargaining agreement, it was never addressed,” he said. Maintaining physical fitness is also an accreditation requirement.
“Whether it is the negotiation of non-monetary incentives for accreditation and physical fitness, or the introduction of a lateral hiring process, I looked at what was in the best interest of our residents,” he said.
