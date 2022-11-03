LINCOLN – Town Councilor Bruce Ogni said he previously worked with former town planner Al Ranaldi on the idea of “turning Front Street into a beautiful New England downtown” like Barrington or East Greenwich.

“This section of Lincoln is one of the main entrances to the town. It would be incredible as people came into Lincoln if they could come into a beautiful downtown area,” he said. “We could bring beautiful green areas to Front Street. We could remake the sidewalks and roads as well as the street lighting.”

Bryan2
Bryan2

Mr. Ogni has been in office long enough to put this plan into action. He is all talk with no results. I voted for Dave Hart.

Bob Leahy
Bob Leahy

No one even knows what Dave Hart stands for. No mailings, no campaign website, barely any press releases, and no interview with the Valley Breeze. They only information out there is that he is a good friend of the Town Administrator. The Town Council is tasked with keeping the Town Administrator and his departments in check. It is highly unlikely Mr Hart will do that. Bruce Ogni is a fighter and always has been, and he is very responsive to the needs of his district.

