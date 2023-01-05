Esmond Mills

A wide variety of uses are possible at the old Benny’s headquarters on Waterman Avenue in Smithfield.

SMITHFIELD – All options are still on the table where the old Benny’s headquarters used to be at 340 Waterman Ave., near the North Providence town line, but developers are currently focusing on the hot market for warehousing opportunities.

Dustin Slocum, of MTG Marketing LLC, which has been marketing the 612,000-square-foot building on nearly 29 acres of land for industrial and office uses, said residential redevelopment “is always an opportunity,” but the push right now is more for warehouse space.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.