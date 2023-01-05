SMITHFIELD – All options are still on the table where the old Benny’s headquarters used to be at 340 Waterman Ave., near the North Providence town line, but developers are currently focusing on the hot market for warehousing opportunities.
Dustin Slocum, of MTG Marketing LLC, which has been marketing the 612,000-square-foot building on nearly 29 acres of land for industrial and office uses, said residential redevelopment “is always an opportunity,” but the push right now is more for warehouse space.
Asked if this could mean a distribution center such as Amazon would operate, he said, “not necessarily.”
Also known as Esmond Mills, the redevelopment of the old Benny’s headquarters on the Woonasquatucket River is seen as a pivotal piece of the town’s future, mainly due to the size and scope of the property. It has been discussed for the past couple years as a potential mixed-use development, including a microbrewery. With this sort of use in mind, the town previously changed its rules to allow microbreweries.
Built in 1906 by former owner William H. Pope, the Esmond Mills building has remained in continuous operation. It once operated as a textile mill, producing blankets and Bunny Esmond, the mill’s official mascot, was featured in books.
Esmond Mills ceased operations in 1948 when Mine Safety took over the mill.
Benny’s founder Benjamin Bromberg purchased the property in 1965, transforming it into Benny’s corporate headquarters. Benny’s announced the closure of all 31 stores, including the headquarters, in September of 2017 after 93 years in business.
Marketed as a mill restoration, it exhibits the character and charm of the former mill’s historical industrial architecture while boasting modern upgrades in technology and amenities, according to a listing. Features listed include vaulted ceilings, efficient floor plans, free parking, and windows with spectacular lines and copious volumes of natural light.
Industrial users will find amenities onsite, including loading docks and dedicated office spaces. Office users may discover a corporate headquarters opportunity with up to 157,530 square feet of contiguous space across multiple buildings.
A representative from Town Administrator Randy Rossi’s office said this week that nothing has really moved forward with the planned redevelopment of the property, with applications for residential use still under consideration.
Town Planner Michael Phillips said they had discussions with the owner over the summer and he mentioned that they are leasing much of the space to pay bills. He said it appears as if they are looking for additional tenants while they try to sort out environmental issues that remain.
The town’s tax assessment database shows the property transferring from Barmal Realty Corp. to real estate holding company 340 Waterman Ave., LLC. It is valued for tax purposes at $2.7 million.
