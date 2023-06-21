NORTH PROVIDENCE – A new commercial plaza is planned at 1729 Smith St., the former longtime home of Christiansen’s Dairy before it closed in 2019.
Representatives from applicant Jeff-Anthony Properties were set to go to the North Providence Planning Board this week to seek approval for a three-unit, single structure commercial development on the property. At a meeting on Tuesday, June 20, they were seeking expedited combining of master and preliminary plan reviews.
The property is located in a Commercial Village zone, surrounded by homes and some nearby businesses.
Director of Planning Brent Wiegand said prior to Tuesday’s meeting that the developer doesn’t need to seek any special permissions for relief to accommodate the project, but planning review is required for any commercial development. He said there are no confirmed tenants as of yet.
CV zones, according to the town’s zoning ordinance, are “established to recognize that certain areas of town are characterized by smaller commercial establishments that predominantly serve a particular neighborhood or segment of the town’s population, versus town-wide or inter-town.”
“The district will have uses that are different in scale from those found on Mineral Spring Avenue. Uses that are not permitted are fast food restaurants, repair stations, and other large super store type businesses. The intent of this zone is to protect the surrounding residential neighborhoods, limit the amount of traffic on existing streets and prevent urban sprawl,” the ordinance states.
Anthony Manzo, of Jeff-Anthony Properties and with numerous properties in town, told The Breeze in February that he was in discussions on a number of uses but had no firm plans yet for the property, and expected a permit for construction within a few weeks.
The North Providence Breeze reported in March of 2019 that the third-generation Christiansen’s Dairy was ending its century-long run in business. At the time they sold their building and equipment, including trucks, they instructed their real estate agent to market it for a brewery.
Jeff-Anthony Properties purchased the 5,000-square-foot building and half-acre property for $350,000 seven months after Christiansen’s was shut down.
