FOSTER – A silly beard contest, chicken bingo, and a chili contest are three new events coming to Foster Old Home Days, adding to the traditional favorites featured every year July 28-30.
FOHD Chairperson Maggie Stormont said after the increase in volunteers who helped take on the challenge of putting together the three-day event, the Foster Old Home Days Committee was able to bring three new events to the event.
Last year, The Valley Breeze & Observer reported that the FOHD was in jeopardy of not occurring when a lack of volunteers and retiring committee members meant an impossible amount of work for the remaining volunteers.
Stormont said Foster stepped up to bring last year’s FOHD together, and stayed on to make this year’s one to remember as well.
“Last year, I wasn’t sure if it would exist at all. There were a lot of missing pieces. A lot of people in town stepped up. A lot of old board members stayed on and did their jobs and helped others learn how to do it,” she said.
The group brainstormed new ideas to keep bringing in the crowds to Foster.
First, the committee added a chili contest allowing attendees to be the judge on Saturday. For a donation of $2, anyone who attends FOHD can sample all 10 entrants’ chili and vote on their favorite. For organizing reasons, Stormont said FOHD will only allow 10 contestants this year, and interested chili-makers will need to sign up in advance of the event on the FOHD Facebook page.
“There will be a very funny trophy for the winner,” she promised.
Next, Stormont said the 2023 FOHD will feature a silly beard contest with multiple categories on Sunday. No pre-registration is required and the winner will get a gift card donated by Griffith Shaving Goods.
FOHD also is bringing chicken bingo to the Foster Fairgrounds. For $5 per ticket, fairgoers can purchase a numbered square and the chicken will “choose” a square similar to the “cow chip bingo.” Tickets will be on sale all weekend near the “supper shed,” with the main event scheduled for noon on Sunday in the 4H show tent.
Stormont said the 4H stands are one of her favorite shows at FOHD. She said it is returning this year with animal shows all weekend including sheep, poultry, rabbit, dairy, swine, and goats.
Also returning is the famous women’s skillet toss, where ladies see who can throw a frying pan the farthest, on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Other local favorites returning this year include the floral contest with themes “When We Were Young,” “I Do,” and “I Remember You,” with youth and adult divisions.
The Future Farmers of America are hosting a woodsman/woodswoman competition on Friday, which includes a fire-building challenge.
There is free face painting on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. thanks to donations from DiCenzo Incorporated, which includes children’s games, crafts, and prizes all weekend at the FFA tent.
There is also a petting zoo with pony rides from Cornerstone Farm all weekend.
The tractor pull, hosted by Connecticut Antique Tractor Stone Boat Pullers, starts Saturday at 2 p.m., breaks for the skillet toss, and resumes from 6 to 10 p.m. The working oxen demonstration is on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., a cornhole tournament on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., and much more, Stormont said.
Food includes cookie baking, pie baking, and a children’s pie-eating contest all weekend. The South Foster Ladies Auxiliary Ham and Pulled Pork Dinner will be held on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. with proceeds going to the South Foster Fire Department.
Asked what her favorite event at FOHD is, Stormont says she struggles to pick just one.
“There’s so much to love about the fair. The 4H kids showing off their skills, there’s live music for three days, I love being able to hear live music for three days,” she said.
Stormont said she was a FOHD volunteer in her youth, helping alongside her parents who helped with the Chowder Dinner beginning in the 1980s. The Chowder Dinner will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Chowder Dinner was the main focus of the original FOHD in 1904. The community dinner raised funds for repairs for the townhouse, she said. When she joined in the 1980s, Stormont said she waited tables with her siblings while her parents helped cook.
Now, Stormont’s teenage children help in the kitchen during the dinner.
“It was such a big deal for me, to waitress at a Chowder Dinner in Foster, Rhode Island. I have a lot of fondness for the Chowder Dinner. It’s very much a family tradition at the fair,” Stormont said.
Of that nostalgia, Stormont said the FOHD Committee was able to bring back some lost events as well. She said she was excited to announce there will be root beer floats at the fair again, as well as a penny candy table.
“Oh, the nostalgia,” she said.
Stormont said part of the allure of FOHD is it is one of the first chances Foster youth get at independence. Youth can walk around and be responsible for an event or volunteering.
“There’s not a lot of places you can do that in Foster. That was always fun,” she said.
FOHD runs Friday, July 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5, and children under 12 get in free. Wristbands for a three-day admission are available on Friday for $10.
Some events begin earlier than the fair, such as the horse shows no Saturday, the church service on Sunday, the 4H animals show, and breakfast shed on both days, Stormont said. For more details, visit FOHD on Facebook.
Stormont said she is thankful to volunteers old and new. She said there are volunteer positions available for anyone who can volunteer two hours or the next decade, from teens to seniors. Anyone interested in helping should contact Stormont at fosterohd@gmail.com as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.