SMITHFIELD — Despite a year of distance and hybrid learning, Smithfield elementary schools saw an increase in math and English language arts scores in the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System compared to 2019 testing results.
Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco reported during the Monday, Nov. 1, School Committee meeting that all elementary schools saw an increased proficiency in math between 2019 and 2021.
There were no RICAS tests done in 2020 due to COVID.
According to the Rhode Island Department of Education RICAS results, Old County Road Elementary School increased in math proficiency by nearly 10 percent, from 21 percent in 2019 to 30.6 percent in 2021. LaPerche increased from 48 percent to 52 percent, McCabe increased from 41 to 44 percent, and Winsor increased from 39 percent to 44 percent proficiency.
Monaco added that Smithfield schools had excellent participation, around 95 percent in grades 3-8, giving the district confidence that results are accurate.
Old County Road also saw an increase in ELA proficiency, from 37.5 percent to 61.5 percent.
Supt. Judy Paolucci said Old County success is due to several reasons, including implementing “responsive classrooms,” where every teacher utilizes the same routine and responses to behavior, in a sense teaching students “how to school.”
“If kids know how to do school, they do it more successfully,” Paolucci said.
Paolucci added that the district is embedding assessments to be consistent with state assessments, so students are familiar with the material and style of testing.
Paolucci pointed to Monaco for much of the district’s success, and said she does not interrupt her work with “silly tasks,” and allows Monaco to stay focused on curriculum work.
Monaco said the increase is remarkable because the district did not see the “larger dips we saw at the rest of the state.”
On the state level, performance in ELA is five points lower in 2021 than in 2019, or from 39 percent to 33 percent proficiency. Math decreased from 30 percent in 2019 to 20 percent proficiency in 2021 statewide.
RIDE reported that only one in five Rhode Island students is proficient in math in grades 3-8.
Results at the middle and high school levels were more in line with the state average, which saw decreases across the board, the most significant in math at Gallagher Middle School.
In 2019, Gallagher students had 44 percent proficiency in math, but decreased to 30 percent in 2021. ELA scores decreased less drastically, from 54 percent in 2019 to 44 percent in 2021.
At the high school, ELA scores remained the same at 66 percent proficiency, yet saw a 10 percent decrease in math scores from 50 percent in 2019 to 40 percent in 2021.
Paolucci said the district continues to look for learning gaps and new ways to fill them through tutoring and intervention. She said new curriculum and instructions at the elementary school started a few years ago, and took a while to take hold.
She said the secondary school also received newer curriculum in ELA and math, and expects to see the results in the coming years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.