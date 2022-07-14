LINCOLN – The long-vacant and highly visible former home of Cox Communications, located at 1320 Eddie Dowling Highway near where it crosses under Route 99, has been sold to an undisclosed buyer for $1.65 million, according to representatives at Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.
Delcar Enterprises LLC purchased the 20,000-square-foot property, including showroom, office, and warehouse space on 4.7 acres of land, back in 2014, for $650,000, according to Lincoln’s tax database. It is valued for tax purposes at $1,014,500.
A local official confirmed that no documents have come through the town’s office yet to record any details of the sale and who purchased it.
The new owners, according to Sweeney, plan to occupy a portion of the site and lease out remaining office space. They didn’t respond to a question on who the owners are.
According to an online listing, the building was originally built as an auto dealership, featuring three connected levels of office, executive suites, retail space, and a commercial garage. There are five 10-foot by 10-foot garage doors and a 14-foot by 16-foot garage door in the rear of the property
It was most recently utilized as Cox’s television/radio studio and features a TV studio and a 160-foot communication tower.
I believe it was used as Judd Hurd Chrysler Plymouth.
