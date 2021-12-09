CUMBERLAND – A site investigation at the Albion Town Landfill site by GZAGeo Environmental Inc. has found nowhere near the levels of waste and contamination that town officials anticipated.
Nichole Murawski, environmental project manager for GZA, updated the Town Council on the details of the site investigation report at a Dec. 1 meeting.
The investigation was done as part of plans for the old town landfill found in a conservation management plan approved earlier this year, which includes steps to be taken for ultimate closure and capping of the landfill, as well as design for future uses.
The report on the closed landfill on the Blackstone River will now be sent to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to commence negotiations on closure plans, said Public Works Director Bob Anderson.
The extent of waste was originally estimated to measure 26 acres of a 53-acre parcel, but the garbage beneath the surface proved to be much shorter on the north side and narrower as well, covering 19 acres total and meaning a much smaller and less expensive area to cap.
Murawski shared the many steps that went into the investigation, including test wells to determine the edge of contamination. The report details composition of buried waste, which mostly includes municipal waste including plastic, metal, glass, fiberglass, and structural and demolition debris.
The investigation also found relatively clean cover soil and few major contaminants, meaning no major cleanup, and there is also no landfill gas needing to be controlled. In one well, arsenic was measured slightly above normal levels in groundwater, but all other wells came back clean.
The recommended game plan is to cap the landfill and enact basic controls, as well as reclassify the groundwater to say that it’s not suitable for drinking. “Nobody wants to drink water from a landfill,” said Murawski, smiling. There will also be an environmental land use restriction limiting uses for the property and a post-closure monitoring plan for up to 30 years.
Town officials expressed surprise at the results, Mayor Jeff Mutter joking that maybe the RIDEM will decide the contamination isn’t too bad and leave the town alone.
Councilor Scott Schmitt said he was “surprised in a good way” by the positive news, saying he had heard that several companies dumped thousands of gallons of contaminated waste. Representatives said test wells were dug in locations of documented chemical disposal pits, and most of the contamination seems to have biodegraded over time in the elements.
Murawski said there are steep slopes of fill, with waste pushed up against rock outcrops. Cover soil varies wildly in depth, from six inches to six feet, and all will eventually meet the two-foot requirement.
The main expense will be in grading the site that was last used as a dump in the mid-1980s, which has a very steep slope currently.
Todd Greene, senior project manager at GZA, said the report shows the environmental impact here is very minimal. GZA has closed some 30-plus landfills, he said, and this one is very favorable in line with a future use.
“I think this is good news in the grand scheme of things, for landfill closure and remediating,” he said.
A special landfill cap or treatment systems would come at a huge cost, said Murawski.
Greene said the closure and capping plan will include planning for future uses, from recreational to solar.
