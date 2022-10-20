LINCOLN – It’s been a long and fulfilling run for Luc Filion, owner of Old Orchard Farm on Old River Road in Manville, who spent his last Saturday in business saying goodbye to the friends he’s made over 36 years in business.
“It’s a small place, but we served a lot of people,” he told The Valley Breeze.
Filion, who began in business on the Wednesday before Mother’s Day in 1986, said many of his customers, while happy for him as he retires, are also disappointed that he’s closing and looking to sell the business.
“I thank all of my patrons for 36 wonderful years,” he said. “It’s time.”
There’s still a chance that Old Orchard Farm will be able to continue if he’s able to find the right buyer, said Filion, “but not with me.”
Quality has always been the top priority at his store, with locally grown flowers and native fruits and vegetables, said Filion, as has been selection.
“Quality, quality, quality,” he said.
Corn and tomatoes have long been one and two in popularity.
“Everybody knows me as the guy who sells the corn,” he said. When he’s out and about in the wintertime, he said, they often come up and call him the “corn man.”
People say he has the best products, he said, and the reason for that has always been that he’s maintained connections with the right local farmers.
“Dealing with the local farmers was always good,” he said. “The good thing is, customers always seemed to be happy with my produce, and I always tried to get them the best.”
Some items he grows himself, he said, and many people have tried and failed to get him to share where he gets everything else.
The Old Orchard Farm property covers about three quarters of an acre.
Some of the customers have been coming since he opened in 1986, and many have discovered Old Orchard Farm much more recently. They come from near and far, including Pawtucket, Johnston and Pascoag.
“I come from Bellingham for the Rhode Island corn and tomatoes,” said one customer last Saturday, Oct. 15.
Now that he’s retiring, Filion said he has all kinds of projects to get done, including at his children’s homes. He also has to clean up the store and property to prepare it to sell, he said. He said he’s also looking forward to his own home projects, traveling, and relaxing during the summers.
