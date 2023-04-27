LINCOLN – Old Orchard Farm’s new owners, Ashley Schofield and Tina Pare, both of Cumberland, say they are excited to take on this big responsibility in Manville’s small community.
The farm stand on Old River Road doesn’t officially open for the season until April 27, but when a customer wandered up to the farm stand on April 20, Schofield brought him into the greenhouse and sold him a few plants.
The customer told Schofield that he had been coming to Old Orchard to buy tomato plants for many years.
“That’s our nature,” said Pare. “We just want customers to have a positive, intimate experience like they did when Luc (Filion) was here.”
Filion, known locally as the “corn guy,” owned Old Orchard Farm for 36 years before retiring last October.
“It’s a small place, but we served a lot of people,” he said at the time, adding that there was a chance of the farm being transferred to a new owner if the right people came along to continue their tradition of quality.
Pare and Schofield said they wanted to be the ones to step in and continue Filion’s legacy.
“It’s a community staple, there’s nothing else like it,” Schofield said.
The two met last August at Phantom Farms, and quickly bonded over their love of plants, gardening and working with each other.
Schofield spent the past decade running the garden center at Phantom Farms. After having her third child last November, she said she was looking to work for herself with a more flexible schedule, and saw that Old Orchard Farm was up for sale.
“We saw the opportunity and had to take it,” said Pare, who has prior business and graphic design experience.
For 27 years, Pare bred Wheaten Terriers for her company, Wheaten Way, and when her husband died a few years ago, she took over his business of laying concrete foundations.
Pare originally began working at Phantom Farms as a way to ease into retirement, as she prepared to pass down Wheaten Way to her children and stay in the background of the concrete business, but “when one door closes, another opens,” she said.
“The timing was kind of perfect,” said Schofield.
Since Filion retired at the end of last season, Schofield and Pare have been able to pick up where he left off and continue the farm’s regular flow of business.
The friends plan on selling all of the products that Old Orchard has become known for, including local honey, hanging flowers, plants, fresh fruit and of course, Rhode Island corn.
Schofield and Pare said one of the only big changes they have in mind for the farm is extending the season. Filion stopped selling Christmas trees about 12 years ago, but Schofield and Pare say they plan on bringing them back. They say they also hope to offer custom wreaths during the holidays.
Some pantry staples might also be sold, said Schofield. Items such as eggs, milk, bread and chips would make the farm stand more of a “one-stop shop.”
“We’re going to make this farm the best it can be,” Pare told The Breeze. “We put our hearts and souls into it.”
