CUMBERLAND – Residents of Old Reservoir Road say initial measures to clear and grade the area at the end of the roadway did little or nothing to prevent flooding during the heavy rains of the past few days, some suggesting that they were again told lies by town officials who said the problem would be fixed.
Resident Lucia Lima said in an email to neighbors last Friday that the road and yards were again completely underwater.
“The temporary ‘fix’ to our road did absolutely nothing, is getting ripped up by the day, and did not prevent any flooding at all,” she wrote in the email copied to town officials. “Our road and yards are worse than they have ever been and getting worse.”
Their family’s yard is so flooded because water is backing up from the road, where there is no drain, she said. She added there wasn’t a spot in their yard where there wasn’t five inches of water, and neighbors were also in the same predicament.
“The amount of water that is draining from the woods of Jasons Grant and the un-engineered road is dangerous and putting our lives and houses at risk,” she said. “If the road does not change in the next one to two months or if something doesn’t change, all of our houses will be underwater.”
Other neighbors and former neighbors also chimed in, with former resident Tom Letourneau encouraging legal action and telling residents that he would put the first $1,000 toward the effort.
Mayor Jeff Mutter said there was a lot to absorb from the chain of emails sent by residents, adding that some of the commentary was inappropriate.
There was so much snow and ice in the past few days that the town had to close a portion of Abbott Run Valley Road for a time, said Mutter, and ice and water issues were being experienced across town.
The mayor said the town’s commitment to fix the roadway and to tie the drainage in with existing systems remains the same, and the temporary work that the town previously did weeks ago was never supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle.
“We never represented what we did as a final solution,” he said, adding that it was always presented as some clearing being done to eventually tie in with a nearby storm drain.
Mutter said he understands the frustration from residents. He said his administration’s commitment has been made and reiterated, and though work is never completed quite as quickly as everyone would like, no one is lying in this situation and there are no politics being played.
“We’ll stick to the task regardless of how many rocks people throw at us,” he said.
Lima said she’s been told that work will be done in the spring, but no one will tell her what will be done or when it will be done.
“We need a drain and we need it now,” she said. “I am sick and tired of worrying that my basement is flooding, or that I can’t drive or walk down my road and anyone who visits my house is at risk as well, not to mention the one-plus acre of our land that is completely unusable because it’s underwater and getting worse.”
A visit to Old Reservoir Road shortly after noon on Tuesday, following more heavy rains, found that water had receded almost to where the driveway at 28 Old Reservoir Road was, but the rest of the road and the Limas’ driveway at 32 Old Reservoir Road, the last home on the roadway, was blocked by water.
Residents have been asking for a resolution to the water situation here for many years.
