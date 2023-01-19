Historic photo of the Hope Village Schoolhouse

The Hope Village Schoolhouse was used to school children displaced by the expansion of the Scituate Reservoir. Later converted to the Scituate Police Station, the building was condemned due to mold damage in 2017, and donated to the Hope-Jackson Fire Company to use as administrative offices after repairs.

SCITUATE – The old Hope Village Schoolhouse, which later functioned as the Scituate Police Station, is on its way to a full renovation by the Hope-Jackson Fire Department that now occupies it, with help from grants to preserve the historic building.

Fire Chief John Robinson said the first phase of renovations, roof repairs, are completed thanks to a $10,000 matching grant from the 1772 Foundation. The chief said the grant was matched using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

