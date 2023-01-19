The Hope Village Schoolhouse was used to school children displaced by the expansion of the Scituate Reservoir. Later converted to the Scituate Police Station, the building was condemned due to mold damage in 2017, and donated to the Hope-Jackson Fire Company to use as administrative offices after repairs.
SCITUATE – The old Hope Village Schoolhouse, which later functioned as the Scituate Police Station, is on its way to a full renovation by the Hope-Jackson Fire Department that now occupies it, with help from grants to preserve the historic building.
Fire Chief John Robinson said the first phase of renovations, roof repairs, are completed thanks to a $10,000 matching grant from the 1772 Foundation. The chief said the grant was matched using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Roof renovations included protecting the exterior envelope of the building from moisture penetration, including a full replacement.
The former police station, 116 Main St. in Hope, was condemned in 2017 due in part to mold issues. Despite the condemnation, residents of Hope Village and town residents advocated to save the building from demolition. It located within the Hope Village National Register District, according to town historian Fred Faria.
“State historic preservation architects and others came in and judged the building sound and worthy of saving,” said Faria.
Robinson said the fire company spent nearly a year addressing mold and air quality issues in the building. That work included closing any water leaks as well as months of dehumidifying and purifying the air. Vendors donated equipment toward the work that lasted about eight months, said Robinson.
Once the mold was mitigated, Robinson said the roof was “in dire need of replacement.” He said it would be a shame if new water issues formed due to an old roof.
“We didn’t want to see the building lost,” he said.
The next steps for the historic building include installing a cupola, or bell tower, as the school house once had, as well as copper cresting, new gutters, and masonry work on the foundation. He said there is work needed in the interior space as well, including adding a police community office to make a spot for police efforts in Hope.
Continuing renovations will accentuate the building to give it its look and personality.
“It’s absolutely getting good use,” Robinson said, noting that the community room will not be available for rent for parties.
Faria said historic renovations of Hope School will align with recent Rhode Island Department of Transportation street upgrades in Hope, including period lighting, granite curving, street signage and new pavement.
“The new roof with the addition of a small belfry and roof cresting ties very nicely into the rehabilitation of Hope Village,” Faria said.
Robinson said since reopening, the Hope-Jackson Fire Company has hosted Rhode Island Fire Academy classes, as well as meeting from the Rhode Island Association of Emergency Management. He said he hopes the building can be used to host other government committee meetings such as the Land Trust or Conservation Commission.
Faria said the exterior of the building was originally built as a school for Hope Village in 1847, with two additions later in the 1800s. He said the plan is to restore the building to its original look as the Hope Village School.
“We are grateful for the Preserve Rhode Island, who administer the 1772 Foundation Grants, and deeming our project as worthy,” he said.
Faria will continue to work with Hope-Jackson Fire Company to acquire additional grants for more renovations.
