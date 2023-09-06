PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Contractors are doing some cleanup work at the former Pawtucket-Central Falls Train Station, but the larger planned demolition of the hulking structure still needs some money behind it.
Numerous copies of a notice to vacate were recently placed on the old front door of the station beside CVS on Broad Street at the city line between Pawtucket and Central Falls.
According to the notice, Special Master John Dorsey engaged a contractor “to perform certain site work around the subject properties,” and everyone needed to be out.
The site work was a one-day cleanup of the station, said Bianca Policastro, director of planning and redevelopment in Pawtucket.
A grounds crew as well as a maintenance crew was brought in to chop weeds, remove debris, and take away furniture.
“There are certain distances that have to be kept from the tracks,” she said. “The court coordinated with the two cities to have a crew come in and clean up the space.”
The work ended up moving to Montgomery Street, where there was illegal dumping going on, Policastro said.
The site is visibly more secure now than it was a few months ago, when some people were said to be staying inside the building.
She said that Dorsey has handled everything else with the property. The station is private property split between Pawtucket and Central Falls under authority of the courts and receivership.
Though Dorsey is recommending demolition of the entire building, that would come with a price tag up to $10 million, as previously reported by The Breeze, and officials say potential funding sources for the work are still being explored.
The Breeze reported in May that there had been some preliminary talks between the city and Amtrak, with no concrete decisions made. Work would include removing the existing station structure and repairing existing foundations along tracks 7 and 2 so it can act as a retaining wall structure.
The old station was first built in 1916 and could have been the spot for the new MBTA station if it wasn’t for the existing track curvature.
There’s a long and complicated history behind the old station, including “Save Our Station” advocates decades ago effectively blocking redevelopment efforts.
