Group photo
Olga Roshchina, of Pawtucket, celebrated her 100th birthday on June 14. Seen left to right: Mary Lou Moran from the Pawtucket Senior Center, Mary K Taylor from the Office of Healthy Aging, Roshchina, Mayor Donald Grebien, and Jasmine Parsadanyan from Svetlo Adult Day Care.

PAWTUCKET – City resident Olga Roshchina, who was born in Volgogradskaya Oblast in Russia and came to the U.S. in 2002, celebrated her 100th birthday on June 14.

She attends Svetlo Adult Day Care center in Johnston during the day, where she can be around others, and has two aides at home to help her during the evening hours.

