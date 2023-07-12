Olga Roshchina, of Pawtucket, celebrated her 100th birthday on June 14. Seen left to right: Mary Lou Moran from the Pawtucket Senior Center, Mary K Taylor from the Office of Healthy Aging, Roshchina, Mayor Donald Grebien, and Jasmine Parsadanyan from Svetlo Adult Day Care.
PAWTUCKET – City resident Olga Roshchina, who was born in Volgogradskaya Oblast in Russia and came to the U.S. in 2002, celebrated her 100th birthday on June 14.
She attends Svetlo Adult Day Care center in Johnston during the day, where she can be around others, and has two aides at home to help her during the evening hours.
Roshchina spends most of her day walking so she can remain active, mainly after breakfast and lunch. She says she enjoys being around other people at Svetlo, where she gets to walk, talk, and play games.
“The (thing) I don’t like is being alone,” she said.
Roshchina credits remaining active and being a hard worker as factors that have contributed to her making it to 100.
“I’ve always worked hard,” she said. “When I moved to Batumi, Georgia, I worked in a bread factory in front of hot ovens. It was hard work, but I did it for 18 years until I got married.”
Roshchina said she received plenty of accolades and recognition for her hard work, earning titles such as employee of the month or year and getting special perks such as free gas for her home. Once she was married, she primarily took care of her stepchildren, but also remained active by walking to the food bank.
She said she had a difficult childhood after losing both of her parents at age 6 as well as her two brothers and being placed in an orphanage. As a result, she said that whenever she thinks of her childhood, she can’t believe that she has lived this long.
While at the orphanage, Roshchina worked at a farm, where she said one woman noticed her hard work and took her under her wing.
“She started taking care of me but then moved to Georgia, where she settled and then called for me to join her,” she said.
Before moving to Georgia, Roshchina helped build shelters and a hospital as a volunteer when the war started in Russia. Once in Georgia, she met her husband, who already had three young children from a previous marriage. She helped raise his three children but never had children of her own.
“We became a family and I loved them and could take care of them,” she said. Once they moved to the U.S., Roshchina joined them, and her stepdaughter remains very involved with helping take care of her as much as possible.
Since she lost her immediate family when she was so young, Roshchina says she always asks anyone she meets who is from Russia if they are familiar with her maiden name, to see if there are any ties to her extended family.
As far as what she does in her spare time, Roshchina said she is unable to do very much now that she is weaker and her vision isn’t great.
“When I used to have strength, I used to knit,” she said.
Her life advice is “to love each other, to understand each other, and don’t hurt each other.”
“Help others as much as you can,” she said. She also recommends relying on natural herbs instead of medication, which she said has also helped her make it to 100.
“I drink fresh aloe in the morning,” she said. “It’s only been the last two years that I take medication. All these years I never took any medication because I used herbs for everything.”
