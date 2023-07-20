WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt had little to say in response to the Open Meetings Act violation complaint filed by Councilor John Ward last week.
“Due to Councilman Ward’s outburst at the closed session, the actual discussion didn’t take place,” said the mayor. Baldelli-Hunt said the group moved onto the second agenda item during the meeting after Ward had left the room.
Council President Christopher Beauchamp said he would wait to comment on the matter until the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General comes back with a response.
The AG’s office acknowledged receipt of the OMA complaint nearly a week ago and forwarded it to the solicitor for a response within 10 business days.
In a July 11 email, Ward filed a formal complaint against the City Council for a violation of the OMA related to a special meeting that took place the day before, July 10.
Ward accused Baldelli-Hunt of attacking his freedom of speech and not notifying him beforehand that he would be the topic of discussion at the meeting, under the agenda item titled “personnel matter.”
The complaint further states that during the meeting, Baldelli-Hunt opened a presentation screen that showed a tweet post from Ward’s personal account from 2018, where she further said that harm was done by some of his social media posts that were critical of the administration.
“The direction that the mayor was taking left me to believe it was her desire to have my constitutional right of free speech somehow limited, though I never allowed the session to reach that ridiculous level,” said Ward in the complaint.
Ward said it was clear that the mayor had planned this “ambush for some time” due to the age of the post being presented.
He said the solicitor failed to perform his duty of notifying the mayor and council president of the illegal agenda item, and the council president also lacked basic knowledge of the OMA.
“If the mayor thinks I am causing harm to the city, she must finally admit to herself that my comments are reflective of the issues she creates through her one-sidedness, harsh, and possibly illegal treatment of city employees, and the dismissive way she treats other elected officials that she would prefer to do without; as in, those who disagree with her or reject her proposals,” said Ward in a post.
“Her inability to hire good enough help is mostly harmed by the way she treats some of the former employees. Blaming me is ridiculous,” he added.
