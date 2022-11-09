A cemetery long-considered to be lost or destroyed indefinitely was re-discovered in North Providence last month, raising questions about the existence of other “missing” cemeteries in the Blackstone Valley.
Those questions haunt the mind of the Blackstone Valley Historical Society’s volunteer cemetery coordinator Ken Postle, a bi-vocational pastor who spends most of his spare time attempting to recover lost burials in the area.
To-date, he estimates he and other BVHS volunteers have re-discovered more than 15 historic cemeteries in the Blackstone Valley.
The most recent was the Hezekiah Olney lot on Elena Street off Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. With help from a neighbor, Postle was able to locate the cemetery. He later returned with more volunteers in a successful mission to find dozens of missing gravestones that had fallen over and sunken into the earth below.
Using a metal rod, Postle pokes around in the dirt until the rod meets a burial marker with a loud “clank.”
That’s one of the last steps in the recovery process, though, which usually begins with some behind-the-scenes research to determine the location of burial grounds presumed to be missing by the state.
Much of Postle’s work relies on the notes of James Arnold, who spent the latter years of his life in the late 1800s traveling on horseback to different cemeteries across the state in order to record inscriptions.
There’s a certain art to interpreting Arnold’s notes. For one, Postle said, Arnold describes the relative location of cemeteries using landmarks that no longer exist.
“He’ll say: Go by the big oak tree at such and such farm owned by this family,” Postle said. More than 100 years later, the oak tree is long gone and no one recalls that family name. “You have to put yourself in the original landscape and try to picture it with no trees, just the contours of the land before it was leveled and think: where would they have put a cemetery?”
Further, at the time Arnold recorded the inscriptions many towns in the valley were part of other communities.
Providence County was divided in 1731, creating Smithfield, Glocester and Scituate. Before 1871, modern-day Smithfield included territory now belonging to Lincoln, Central Falls, North Smithfield and Woonsocket.
North Providence was part of Providence until 1765, and became part of the city again on several occasions. A portion of the community was also annexed to Pawtucket in 1874.
“Arnold’s notes can be confusing … as the communities were divided, people were unsure where to send the records. Things ended up in the wrong boxes,” Postle said.
While Arnold’s notes have been transcribed, Postle has visited the Providence Public Library to rifle through his original notebooks.
“As I was going through, I realized some of the cemeteries were in the wrong community. I know because Arnold would be describing something I’ve seen in Lincoln, but it would be listed under Smithfield,” he said.
Another challenge in finding missing cemeteries, Postle added, is that R.I. is filled with Quaker burials that look like regular uncut stones to the untrained eye.
Yet another challenge standing in the way of cemetery recovery work is people’s attitudes, Postle noted. While some cemetery owners are happy to help with the effort, others have barred Postle from accessing the burial grounds on their land.
Interestingly, Postle said Arnold likely experienced similar attitudes when he was attempting to record the state’s cemeteries in the 1890s.
“Arnold only recorded the cemeteries that people told him about … but people didn’t always tell him about a cemetery on their land,” Postle said. “In the early 1890s when he was really out writing those notebooks, he actually lost his fortune and died poor. People were not really excited about his preservation work.”
They might be annoyed when Arnold showed up on the farm, interrupting that day’s work to ask about a cemetery, Postle suggested.
Asked how many cemeteries he’s found over the years, Postle paused.
“Oh my word,” he said. “Off the top of my head, maybe 15 or so — but some weren’t really ‘lost’ — the state didn’t even know they were there to begin with.”
The word “missing,” when describing cemeteries, is tricky.
If one searches the state’s online database by town, they’ll see that most communities in the Blackstone Valley have at least a few cemeteries with an “unknown location.” Some of those, Postle said, he’s confident still exist in some form. Others are truly lost, having been developed over.
“The construction of Route 146 did in a lot of cemeteries, I’m convinced,” he said. “When the road was laid out and plowed through … when people’s livelihoods depended on not saying anything, people didn’t say anything” if burial artifacts were discovered, he suggested.
There’s supposed to be a cemetery with crude fieldstones off Cobble Hill Road, but Postle thinks it’s probably under someone’s lawn now.
“There’s a mill cemetery in North Providence that’s supposed to be behind the Fogarty Center, but it might be under it,” he said.
He said he’s also found proof of cemeteries that aren’t listed in the state database, or those that were listed incorrectly.
His most recent find, NP12, was listed incorrectly online.
“They had it on the wrong side of Mineral Spring,” Postle said. “They’re going off Arnold’s notes but they’re not finding stuff that’s right there. Looking back, NP12 should have been low-hanging fruit.”
The “Lydia Harris Lot” off Sherman Avenue in Lincoln was listed as two separate cemeteries, he said. To complicate matters, he said they’ve discovered evidence of Native American burials in the same area.
Glocester’s Calvary Mitchell lot on Gaza Road is listed as a cemetery, but it’s just a corn crib.
Some burials transcribed by Arnold have been moved, Postle noted, adding that the North Burial Ground in Providence was established in-part to create a centralized cemetery so burials could be moved to make way for development.
“At the time that Arnold was going out writing these records, there was a general lack of respect for cemeteries,” Postle said. “Even Roger Williams and William Blackstone’s bones were moved all over the place. There was a general attitude that cemeteries weren’t worth preserving and that they needed to make room for the living.”
Some communities have preserved their historic burial lots better than others, he said, and some of the smallest towns in the Valley have more cemeteries than the largest cities.
There are only 10 cemeteries in Pawtucket on the R.I. Historical Cemetery Commission database, 18 in Woonsocket and 21 in North Providence — compared to 42 in Cumberland, 68 in North Smithfield, 82 in Lincoln, 131 in Smithfield, 154 in Glocester and 158 in Foster. There’s one cemetery in the smallest municipality, Central Falls.
Asked about the discrepancy between some of the communities, Postle said we should consider the changing boundary lines. On a darker note, he said communities like Pawtucket and Woonsocket “obliterated” their historical cemeteries to make way for new development.
A good portion of Pawtucket’s burials were moved over to the Mineral Spring Cemetery, he said, but others were likely plowed-over.
“One of the oldest cemeteries in the city across from Pawtucket City Hall is now a parking lot,” he said.
Next week, we’ll dive a bit deeper into some of the Valley’s missing burial lots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.