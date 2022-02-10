CUMBERLAND – Cumberland now has more natural assets than it’s had in decades, with massive tracts of land at such locations as Mercy Woods and future New Pond Park at the Peterson-Puritan Superfund Site. But it remains one of two communities in the state, along with Charlestown, without a tree warden charged with protecting the most valuable resources on those properties.
Town leaders say they’re ready to change that, with Mayor Jeff Mutter saying a tree warden would decide what to cut and how to cut it, not just on trees, but other plant life.
If the town is awarded a forestry grant of up to $250,000, as approved for application by the Town Council last week, the position could be supported financially through that money, he said.
Mutter told The Breeze on Monday that he plans to include funding for a tree warden in this year’s budget, an overdue move for a town boasting some enormous properties where tree maintenance often becomes an issue, including the Monastery and Diamond Hill Park.
The Town Council, at its Feb. 2 meeting, approved a resolution authorizing Mutter to apply for a $250,000 Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank Resilient Rhody grant for urban forestry projects in Lonsdale and Valley Falls, a grant requiring a 25 percent match from the town.
“Tree equity scores,” determined by American Forests for Valley Falls and Lonsdale, are much lower compared to most Cumberland neighborhoods, with little tree canopy and much lower incomes among residents. According to the resolution, planting trees in these areas is good for public health, social justice, the environment and the economy.
It further notes that with the anticipated redevelopment of Ann & Hope and St. Patrick Church providing new investment in these communities, the town should be investing in projects that contribute to the area’s quality of life.
The Planning Department, headed by Planning and Community Development Director Jonathan Stevens, coordinated with various groups on the application, including the Department of Public Works, Conservation Commission, Planning Board, Friends of the Blackstone, Cumberland Land Trust, and American Forests.
Also on Feb. 2, the council approved a resolution authorizing Mutter to enter a contract with the Rhode Island Tree Council to spend $5,000 to bring 10 new trees to the area, a move Councilor Lisa Beaulieu said she was delighted by as a longtime advocate for planting more trees, as they add to the economy, improve home values in a good way, and are good for the environment.
Stevens said the town has a great chance to acquire the larger grant through the application due Feb. 11. He identified a number of spots targeted for new trees, including Town Hall, the old highway garage, and the High Street ball fields, among others.
Stevens said the town would like to use its match for the grant to help pay for the tree warden, which could be done with a staffer or hiring an outside company. For purposes of the grant, it would spread $21,000 over three years.
Mutter told the council that a lot of good work went into the grant from the Planning Department, including from planning clerk Emily O’Neill and Town Planner Glenn Modica. He said he could see the town hiring someone or contracting out the work.
Council President Mike Kinch suggested that Cumberland might split the cost of a tree warden with another community.
The bottom line, said Mutter, is that the town needs professional help when it comes to knowing how and when trees should be cut. Without getting into specifics, he said there have been times where the town hasn’t followed correct procedures on how and when trees are removed.
Stevens said there are so many properties now in the town’s possession that it makes sense to have someone safeguarding the trees.
“Is it worth a salary to protect your assets?” he said. To put it simply, he said, you get what you pay for.
Rhode Island communities have a mix of full-time and part-time tree wardens. Some with part-time tree wardens on staff, including North Providence, have struggled to maintain tree cover and invest in new plantings.
