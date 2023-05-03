NORTH PROVIDENCE – Ronnie Giorgio says he firmly believes if his horrific car crash hadn’t happened where it did, near Rhode Island Hospital, he likely wouldn’t be on the comeback trail now.
“If this accident had happened anywhere else in the city or anywhere else in the state, I more than likely would have died or been severely incapacitated,” he said of the pre-Christmas crash. “It was close. I was really messed up.”
Giorgio, a popular local retro singer and 2018 North Providence High School graduate, suffered a skull fracture, brain hemorrhages, and lost hearing in his right ear that may not return. Due to where the injury was and the severity of it, he was in surgery for six hours at Rhode Island Hospital.
“They were tremendous,” he said.
Giorgio says he’s slowly recovering, but there are still daily struggles as he tries to get back to work a little bit.
“It could take a little while before everything is totally cleared,” he said, but doctors do expect him to make a mostly complete recovery.
He said he remembers nothing from the early December accident itself or his time in the hospital, and when he finally came to and could realize what was happening, the outpouring and support from friends, family and perfect strangers “was unbelievable” and blew him away.
“Nothing prepares you for that,” he said, saying seeing so many people want the best for him and sending prayers makes one realize that there’s “something worth fighting for on the other side.”
Giorgio says he plans on continuing to take things slow, and hasn’t done a lot yet. “I’m being careful on what I do,” he said. “You don’t want to go too quick and then have to pull back.”
Giorgio was performing through Ron Giorgio Entertainment four or five nights a week at the time of the accident, and on the day of the crash, had put in a 10-hour day.
“Looking back, that isn’t something I can do now,” he said, adding that his plans now involve an occasional gig until “I really get a feel for what I’m capable of. It’s not going to be easy.”
After the injury and realizing just how quickly everything can change, Giorgio said he’s realized a dream and passion for real estate and has gotten his license in the business. He recently joined Richard Zompa of RE-MAX Preferred.
“It wasn’t easy to take, but I had time to study,” he said of the test. “Hopefully it works out.”
He added that he’s hopeful about being mostly back to normal by this summer, but wants to be very careful. Things are still so unpredictable, he said, and you can take all the CAT scans and MRIs that you want, but there are still effects you can’t see.
Giorgio laughed as he shared how his parents have kept tabs on his well-being.
“I don’t think I’ll ever not hear, ‘be careful, tell us when you’re home,’” he said. “I’ll be hearing that forever, but that’s all part of it, I guess.”
He said he realizes just what a great support system he has around himself, and he now has a burden to start a nonprofit to help people who go through similar ordeals but don’t have that same type of system.
“I’m realizing how difficult it would have been if I was alone or older,” he said. A nonprofit would help people navigate the difficulties of head trauma. He said he made it out OK, but others aren’t so fortunate.
So starting in a new industry and starting a nonprofit all at once, while still in recovery?
“I’ve never been one to sit still,” he said, laughing. “The doctors hated me for it.”
Giorgio also found time recently to advocate for his friends from a recreational basketball league in their bid to be heard on why they weren’t allowed to submit an application to rent the North Providence High School gym this year. He said he’s known these men his whole life, and they’re respectable and well-liked, so he was very surprised by the pushback from the School Department.
Giorgio repeated what he said at a School Committee meeting, saying he received one call about spectators who left trash behind, which upset him at even the idea that they might not do the right thing, but the issue was addressed and they were never given a reason to believe that the partnership wasn’t being run the right way.
He said he appreciates Mayor Charles Lombardi for advocating on their behalf in this process, saying it’s more than about just getting the group back into the gym.
“More so, it comes down to the process,” he said. “It could totally have been averted. That was the mayor’s main concern, and it’s one of mine.”
He said they’ve been told that a meeting will be held.
“I’m hopeful that we can work things out,” said Giorgio. “At the end of the day it’s what (school board member) Anthony Marciano said, a breakdown in communication.”
This is a league full of teachers, firefighters, and police officers, he said.
“It wasn’t a fly-by-night league,” he said.
